Storm vs. Sparks Prediction: Will Jewell Loyd fall short in points?

The Storm vs. Sparks will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Jewell Loyd has struggled to score at will like she was last month but will she go over her point total?
Storm vs. Sparks Event Information
Seattle Storm (-9) at Los Angeles Sparks (+9); o/u 162.5
3:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Storm vs. Sparks Team Overview
- Seattle Storm:
- Record: The Storm are having a strong season and are currently one of the favorites in this matchup.
- Key Players:
- Jewell Loyd: Averaging 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. She is a pivotal player for the Storm’s offense.
- Nneka Ogwumike: Contributing with 18 points and 8 rebounds per game.
- Skylar Diggins-Smith: Adding 17 points and 6 assists per game.
- Injury Report: No significant injuries reported.
- Los Angeles Sparks:
- Record: The Sparks have struggled this season but have shown resilience in several games.
- Key Players:
- Dearica Hamby: Expected to score 15 points, with 10 rebounds and 3 assists.
- Rickea Jackson: Projected to add 12 points and 5 rebounds.
- Cameron Brink: Expected to contribute 12 points and 9 rebounds.
- Injury Report: No significant injuries reported.
Recent Performance
- Seattle Storm: The Storm have been consistent, leveraging their home-court advantage and star players to secure wins.
- Los Angeles Sparks: The Sparks have had a mixed season but have shown the capability to compete against stronger teams.
Storm vs. Sparks Prediction
Take Jewell Loyd to go under 20.5 (-114) points. Loyd scored 14 points against the Dream on Sunday and 14 points last Friday versus Minnesota. The last time she went over 20.5 points was last Wednesday at home versus Las Vegas when she scored 28, but that was the only time she scored over 20 points in her last five games. She’s not scoring at will like she was last month.
Storm vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Jewell Loyd under 20.5 points (-114)