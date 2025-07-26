Storm vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Betting Total set too Low?

In this critical mid‑season clash, the Seattle Storm (14–9) visit the Washington Mystics (11–11) in a non‑conference showdown that carries playoff implications for both squads. Seattle seeks to assert dominance after rediscovering their offensive rhythm, while Washington hopes their surging rookies can pull off an upset at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Mystics matchup?

Storm vs. Mystics Game Outlook

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 26, 2025

CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: N/A

Storm vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 5-point road favorites to knock off the Mystics. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 156.5.

Recent Form & Team Trends

The Storm come off a commanding road win over the Chicago Sky, scoring 95 points and shooting over 53 percent from the field, including 45 percent from deep. That game marked a strong bounce-back after a loss to Dallas and continues a pattern of high-scoring efforts—Seattle has eclipsed 140 combined points in nine of their last ten games.

Meanwhile, Washington has stumbled lately, losing back‑to‑back contests to the Sparks where they surrendered 93 and 99 points respectively. Despite solid offensive outings, their struggles on defense have left them vulnerable.

Key Players & Matchups

Seattle is paced by veteran Skylar Diggins (17.5 ppg, 5.8 apg) and anchored in the frontcourt by Nneka Ogwumike, who averages 7+ rebounds and scores efficiently. Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor contribute defensive strength and rebounding punch.

On the Mystics, the rookie duo of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are thriving — both All‑Stars this season — while Brittney Sykes (17.1 ppg) and Shakira Austin (around 12–16 ppg, strong on the boards) provide veteran balance and interior toughness.

Injuries also loom: Georgia Amoore is out for Washington with an ACL injury; Seattle is missing Katie Lou Samuelson for the season after another ACL tear.

X‑Factors & Strategic Edge

Rebounding battle: Mystics bring size with Iriafen, Austin, Citron — potentially neutralizing Seattle’s deficiencies on the glass.

Turnovers & pace control: Seattle thrives on forcing turnovers (around 14.7 per game) and plays a fast pace that suits Diggins‑led transition offense.

Home court vs. composure: Washington may benefit from crowd energy, but Seattle’s veterans are battle-tested and confident in close games.

Storm vs. Mystics Prediction

While Washington’s young core has shown flashes, Seattle’s balanced attack, depth, and recent form give them the edge. Expect Seattle Storm to win and cover the spread, in a relatively high-scoring affair.

Storm vs. Mystics Prediction: OVER 156.5