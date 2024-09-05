Storm vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will Stewart go over in points again?

Will Breanna Stewart go over her player prop total for points in Thursday night’s Storm vs. Liberty matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center.
Storm vs. Liberty Event Information
Seattle Storm (+7.5) at New York Liberty (-7.5); o/u 165
7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 5, 2024
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
New York Liberty
- Key Players: Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot
- Recent Form: The Liberty are on a hot streak, having won nine of their last 11 games, and they’ve been dominant at home. Stewart, a former Seattle Storm star, has been playing at an MVP level, with Ionescu contributing consistently from beyond the arc.
- Strengths: The Liberty are a versatile offensive powerhouse, leading the league in assists and 3-point shooting. Their defense has also been tightening up, which makes them a tough team to face on both ends of the floor.
- X-Factor: Jonquel Jones’ rebounding and inside presence will be key against a smaller Storm frontcourt.
Seattle Storm
- Key Players: Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, Kia Nurse
- Recent Form: Seattle has had a tough season after the retirement of Sue Bird and the loss of Breanna Stewart in free agency. Jewell Loyd has been a shining light, leading the WNBA in scoring, but she hasn’t received consistent support from the rest of the roster.
- Strengths: The Storm rely heavily on Jewell Loyd’s scoring ability, and Magbegor has been a key defender and rebounder.
- X-Factor: Ezi Magbegor’s defense against the Liberty’s bigs will be crucial, as will Seattle’s ability to hit 3-pointers to keep pace with New York’s offense.
Storm vs. Liberty Prediction
Take Brenna Stewart to go over 21.5 points tonight. Stewart’s points have been up the last two games. She scored 32 at Los Angeles last Wednesday and another 32 at Seattle last Friday. She’s now scored at least 21 points in three straight games and at least 19 points in four out of her last five. The Storm are no slouch when it comes to defensive prowess, but Stewart is hot right now.
Storm vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart over 21.5 Points (-114)