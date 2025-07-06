Storm vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will Seattle pull off small upset?

The Seattle Storm (11‑7) roll into Brooklyn as underdogs, fresh off a narrow 80–79 win over Atlanta that snapped a surreal blowout loss to Golden State. Meanwhile, the New York Liberty (12‑5) aim to rebound from four losses in their last six games and hope to regain form without their injured center. What’s the smart bet in today’s Storm vs. Liberty matchup?

Storm vs. Liberty WNBA Event Info

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: CBS

Storm vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 4-point home favorites to beat the Storm. The total, meanwhile, sits at 167.5 points.

Injury Watch

Seattle is missing wing Katie Lou Samuelson, who remains sidelined.

New York will continue without Jonquel Jones (ankle), out for at least a seventh straight game.

Key Storylines

1. New York’s struggles without Jones

The Liberty’s defense has shown cracks—allowing an average of 88.5 PPG during Jones’ absence—dropping to the third‑worst in the league. That lapse has coincided with a slide (4‑2) since their 10‑1 start.

2. Seattle looking to steal a road win

Seattle has proven clutch on the road, covering in five of their last seven games away from home. Their +4.5 ATS line suggests confidence they’ll hang tight.

3. Battle of the stars

Nneka Ogwumike continues her quiet dominance, averaging 17.4 PPG and 7.8 RPG, making her an ATS prop favorite over 6.5 boards.

Breanna Stewart remains New York’s offensive anchor at 20.5 PPG, though her 3‑point shot is shaky (<21%).

Sabrina Ionescu has labored lately — under 40% shooting in five straight — but flashed life with a 20‑point outing against L.A.; Seattle’s D should clamp her lower.

Storm vs. Liberty Prediction

The Liberty have won seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The Storm have covered in eight out of their last 10 games versus New York, which includes an 89-79 home win on June 22 of this year. Seattle is also on a roll, winning seven out of its last 10 games overall. New York is just 1-8-1 against the number over its last 10 contests enter play today.

Expect a tightly contested tilt—Seattle’s disciplined, wire‑to‑wire style vs New York’s star‑driven flair. Storm bench depth and frontcourt toughness could exploit Liberty’s weakened defense. If Ionescu and Cloud can stabilize, Breanna Stewart stands ready to deliver a marquee performance. On the flip side, Ogwumike and Diggins will look to control pace, crash boards, and tip the balance Seattle’s way.

Storm vs. Liberty Prediction: SEATTLE STORM +4