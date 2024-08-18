Storm vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Clark score at least 20?

Caitlyn Clark and Indiana will host Seattle on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. With the Fever listed as home dog and the total sitting at 169, what’s the best bet for this WNBA matchup?
Storm vs. Fever Event Information
Seattle Storm (-3.5) at Indiana Fever (+3.5); o/u 169
3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Team Overview:
- Seattle Storm: The Storm are in a rebuilding phase after the departure of key veterans. Despite their struggles this season, Jewell Loyd has been a standout, leading the team in scoring. The Storm have faced challenges with consistency on both ends of the court but have the potential to compete when they find their rhythm.
- Indiana Fever: The Fever have shown signs of growth this season, with young talents like Aliyah Boston leading the way. They’ve had an up-and-down season, but their young core has given fans reasons to be optimistic. The Fever’s inside-outside game, led by Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, can be potent when they’re in sync.
Key Matchups:
- Jewell Loyd vs. Kelsey Mitchell: Both players are their team’s primary scoring options. Loyd’s ability to create her own shot and Mitchell’s sharpshooting will be central to their teams’ offensive success. Whichever player can get hot early might give her team a crucial edge.
- Aliyah Boston vs. Seattle’s Frontcourt: Boston’s impact in the paint, both offensively and defensively, will be a key factor. Seattle’s frontcourt, which lacks the star power of years past, will have its hands full containing her.
Factors to Watch:
- Youth vs. Experience: The Fever’s young core has the talent to compete, but they are still gaining experience. Seattle, despite its struggles, has more seasoned players like Loyd who can manage the game’s pace and pressure moments.
- Defense: Both teams have had defensive issues this season. The team that can string together defensive stops and limit turnovers will likely come out on top.
- Pace of Play: The Fever may try to exploit the Storm’s vulnerabilities by pushing the tempo. Seattle, on the other hand, might look to control the pace and play more methodically.
Storm vs. Fever Prediction
I like Clark to go over in points today. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, her point total sits at 19.5, with the under juiced to -118 and the over carrying odds of -113. On Friday, Clark scored 29 points in 36 minutes against Phoenix and her point totals were on the rise throughout July. In fact, she scored at least 20 points in three of her final four games before the WNBA All-Star and Summer Olympics break. The game she fell short of 20 was on July 14 at Minnesota, but Clark still mustered 17 points in that contest.
Storm vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Caitlyn Clark over 19.5 points (-113)