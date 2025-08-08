Storm vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Las Vegas win third straight?

Both teams enter this contest deadlocked at 16–14, each aiming to climb the WNBA standings as the playoff window narrows. The Aces are listed as slight favorites with a total points line around 161.5, reflecting expectations for a well-matched showdown. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Aces matchup?

Storm vs. Aces Game Outlook

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 8, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ION

Storm vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 1-point favorites to knock off the Storm. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 161.5.

Storylines to Watch

Seattle’s Defensive Identity & New Weaponry

The Storm have bolstered their roster with the acquisition of Brittney Sykes, potentially enhancing their backcourt alongside stars like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Gabby Williams. They rank as one of the best defensive teams in the league, holding opponents to just under 79 points per game.

Aces’ Continuity & Offensive Firepower

Las Vegas continues to lean on superstar A’ja Wilson and the newly added Jewell Loyd, whose integration has added scoring depth to a still-contending team under Becky Hammon. Though not as dominant as past seasons, Wilson remains a key offensive force (averaging ~21.5 PPG) while the Aces wield home-court advantage.

Head-to-Head Trends & Betting Patterns

Seattle currently leads the season series 2–1. Historically, Las Vegas holds an edge—they’ve defeated Seattle in 13 of the last 15 matchups and have several ATS and total trends favoring a lower-scoring outcome.

Storm vs. Aces Prediction

Expect an intense, defensively anchored battle. The Storm’s revamped lineup—especially with Sykes’ arrival—could disrupt Aces’ rhythm, but Las Vegas’ championship experience and home-court comfort are defining advantages.

Projected Score: Aces 84, Storm 81

Winner: Las Vegas Aces take a narrow road victory, but this one stays under the total, with both teams locked into a tight fight throughout.

Storm vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES -1