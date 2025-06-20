Storm vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

A Pacific Northwest vs. desert clash sets the stage tonight as the Seattle Storm (7–5) take on the Las Vegas Aces (5–6) to open Las Vegas’s four-game homestand. Seattle has surged lately, winning four of five and shooting a crisp 52% in their 98–67 win over the Sparks. The Aces, meanwhile, are struggling—5–6 overall with four of their last five games ending in losses, and star A’ja Wilson is rumored to be questionable after missing the last three with a concussion. Expect a tight battle featuring two evenly matched teams—if Wilson suits up. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Aces matchup?

Storm vs. Aces WNBA Event Info

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, June 20, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ION

Storm vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 2-point road favorites to beat the Aces. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Key Storylines

Seattle Storm (7–5, 3–3 road)

Offensive rhythm: Averaging ~89.5 PPG (2nd in WNBA), shooting 47.3% FG and 37.7% from deep, with 29 assists and forcing 22 turnovers in their last blowout.

Skylar Diggins & Nneka Ogwumike lead the charge, combining for nearly 35 PPG and strong interior presence.

Defensive tenacity: Giving up about 78 PPG, they’re top-6 in defensive rating—anchored by Ogwumike, Magbegor, Williams, and Clark.

Role players stepping up: Gabby Williams has been impactful defensively, and Ezi Magbegor provides stability in the paint.

Las Vegas Aces (5–6, 3–2 home)

Inconsistent stretch: The defending champs are just 1–4 in their last five outings, struggling offensively (79 PPG, 38.7% FG) and defensively (allowing 82.5 PPG).

A’ja Wilson’s status in doubt, after missing three straight with concussion protocol—if she’s out again, Vegas faces a steep uphill climb.

Support cast lacking spark: Without Megan Gustafson, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus sidelined, and Kelsey Plum gone, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd have tried to fill the void with mixed results.

Home rhythm? They’re 3–2 at home and split head-to-heads with Seattle this season—winning one at home, losing one in Seattle.

Matchup Breakdown

Category Storm Aces

PPG (Offense) ~89.5 (#2) 79.1 (#9)

FG% / 3PT% 47.3% / 37.7% 38.7% / 33.6%

PPG (Defense) ~78 (#6) 82.5 (#8)

Head-to-Head Split 1–1 on season Split 1–1 on season

Home/Road 3–3 road 3–2 home

Storm vs. Aces Prediction

Seattle looks more balanced and in better form, especially if Wilson remains out or limited. Vegas will lean on home court, but their cold streak and lack of offensive depth make this a tough game. The best bet, however, is the over. These two teams should put on a show offensively…or struggle defensively.

Storm vs. Aces Prediction: OVER 164.5