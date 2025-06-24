Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Chicago cover as home dog?

The Los Angeles Sparks (4–10) visit the Chicago Sky (3–10) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, and the game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.

Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Event Info

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: NBA TV

Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 5-point road favorites to knock off the Sky in tonight’s game. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163.5 points.

Game Preview

Both teams are looking to break losing streaks, with the Sparks having lost their last three games and the Sky on a six-game skid. Los Angeles has struggled defensively, allowing an average of 86.6 points per game, while Chicago has a similar issue, giving up 88.4 points per game.

Kelsey Plum leads the Sparks with 20.5 points per game, while Azura Stevens contributes 8.8 rebounds per game. For the Sky, Angel Reese averages 11.5 rebounds per game, and Ariel Atkins leads with 13.9 points per game.

Both teams are dealing with injuries, with the Sparks missing Odyssey Sims and Julie Allemand, and the Sky without Courtney Vandersloot.

Key Matchup

The game will feature a battle between Los Angeles’ high-scoring offense, led by Plum, and Chicago’s rebounding prowess, anchored by Reese. The Sparks will need to improve their defense to contain the Sky’s rebounding and capitalize on scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, Chicago will look to find offensive rhythm and leverage their rebounding advantage to generate second-chance points.

Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Betting Prediction

Given the Sparks’ offensive capabilities and the Sky’s struggles, Los Angeles is favored to win this matchup. However, Chicago’s rebounding strength could make it a competitive game. In fact, I expect the Sky to hang.

Sparks vs. Sky WNBA PREDICTION: CHICAGO SKY +5