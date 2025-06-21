Sparks vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will L.A. hang with Minnesota?

A rejuvenated Sparks will travel to the Target Center on Saturday, June 21, to face the dominant Lynx. Sparks star Kelsey Plum returns after a brief leg injury absence, bringing her 20.9 PPG and 5.6 APG back into the fold—a much-needed spark for a team clinging to hope with a 4‑9 record. Standing in their way is the Lynx, unbeaten at home (6‑0) and leading the league at 11‑1 overall, fresh off an 89‑65 romp over Phoenix. With Minnesota firmly in control of the West and the Sparks scrambling for form, this showdown sets the stage for a classic powerhouse vs. underdog narrative. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Lynx matchup?

Sparks vs. Lynx WNBA Event Info

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBA TV

Sparks vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 11-point road favorites to beat the Sparks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163.5 points.

Current Form & Records

Minnesota Lynx (11–1, 6–0 home): Dominating the league with a top-10 defense allowing just 74.8 PPG and averaging 85.1 PPG on offense. They’ve won their last nine games and currently lead the West.

Los Angeles Sparks (4–9, 3–3 away): Displaying flashes—averaging 82.2 PPG with efficient shooting—but struggling on defense, surrendering 86.9 PPG and sitting near the bottom in both FG% allowed and net rating.

Key Storylines

Kelsey Plum’s Return

Plum missed one game due to a minor leg injury but is back tonight. She’s been electric, leading the Sparks with 20.9 PPG and 5.6 APG. Her presence is vital if LA hopes to challenge Minnesota.

Minnesota’s Defensive Edge

The Lynx crush opponents inside—ranking 1st in opponent FG% (39.1%) and 3rd in opponent 3P% (30.5%). Napheesa Collier (24.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG) remains a force, though she’s listed as questionable with a back issue.

Past Matchups

Minnesota swept the season series (101–78 on June 14 and 89–75 on May 18), dominating by an average of 18.5 points. History isn’t promising for the Sparks here.

Bench & Injury Gaps

The Sparks are further shorthanded—with Cameron Brink, Odyssey Sims, Rae Burrell, and Julie Allemand all out. Minnesota, by contrast, is almost fully operational.

Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction

Minnesota’s stingy defense and all-around prowess should be too much. The Sparks, even with Plum back, are overmatched—expect a solid Minnesota victory by double digits. As much as I don’t love laying this many points, the spreads in this WNBA games continue to get higher and higher. Thus, I might as well get comfortable laying the points.

Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX -10