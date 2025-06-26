Sparks vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Indiana cover double-digit points?

The Indiana Fever return home Thursday night looking to push above .500, while the struggling Los Angeles Sparks aim to end a three-game losing streak. With Caitlin Clark settling into her rhythm and the Sparks missing key pieces like Cameron Brink, all eyes will be on whether Kelsey Plum and Azurá Stevens can carry LA past a rising Indiana squad at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. What’s the smart bet tonight in the Sparks vs. Fever matchup?

Sparks vs. Fever Game Outlook

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Prime Video

Sparks vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 10.5-point home favorites to beat the Sparks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 171.5.

Current Records & Team Form

Los Angeles Sparks (4–11): They’ve struggled lately, on a 3‑game losing skid, posting an average 81.7 PPG with 31.7 RPG, 19.3 APG, and 13.9 TO/G.

Indiana Fever (7–7): Sitting at .500 and playing solid basketball — averaging 85.3 PPG, 36 RPG, 18.8 APG, while forcing 13 turnovers per game.

Injury Report

Sparks: Still without Cameron Brink (F) and Lexie Brown (G) — both out for the season.

Fever: Full healthy roster.

Key Matchups & Player Trends

Kelsey Plum vs Caitlin Clark

Plum is pacing the Sparks with 24 PPG, 5.1 APG, but also 4 turnovers/game.

Clark orchestrates Indiana with 19 PPG, 9.3 APG, fueling their tempo .

Azurá Stevens vs Aliyah Boston

Stevens delivers 15 PPG, 9.6 RPG, with strong efficiency (52% FG).

Boston anchors the paint with 10.8 RPG, 2 BPG, anchoring the Fever defense.

Turnover Battle & Pace

Sparks average 13.9 turnovers per game—Fever are elite defensively and comfortable in pushing tempo.

Keys to Victory

Sparks need to:

Cut turnovers dramatically.

Dominate the paint via Stevens and Hamby.

Hit open looks from long range.

Fever must:

Push the pace and force turnovers.

Use their rebounding advantage (36–31 RPG).

Lean on Clark’s playmaking to create open shots.

Sparks vs. Fever Prediction

Indiana’s more disciplined defense, stronger depth, and rebounding margin should control the game. Los Angeles can stay within reach if Plum and Stevens get hot—but without frontcourt help and plagued by turnovers, they’ll struggle to keep up.

Sparks vs. Fever Prediction: INDINA FEVER -10.5