Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Bet this Wilson Prop Play

The Sparks vs. Aces matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV. With little to no value in the 16.5-point spread, what’s the best bet when it comes to either the total or the prop market?
Sparks vs. Aces Event Information
Los Angeles Sparks (+16) at Las Vegas Aces (-16); o/u 171.5
6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024
Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Team Overview:
- Las Vegas Aces: The Aces have been dominant this season, boasting one of the best records in the league. With a star-studded lineup featuring A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young, the Aces have been a force on both ends of the court. They play a fast-paced game, excel in transition, and have multiple scoring options, making them a tough opponent for any team.
- Los Angeles Sparks: The Sparks have had an up-and-down season, dealing with injuries and roster changes. Despite these challenges, they have shown resilience and competitiveness, especially on the defensive end. Nneka Ogwumike has been the anchor for the Sparks, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. The Sparks’ ability to compete will depend heavily on their defensive intensity and ability to execute offensively against the high-powered Aces.
Key Matchups:
- A’ja Wilson vs. Nneka Ogwumike: This is a battle of two of the league’s premier forwards. Wilson’s versatility, scoring ability, and defensive presence make her a tough matchup for any player. Ogwumike’s experience and leadership will be crucial as she looks to counter Wilson’s impact on both ends of the court.
- Chelsea Gray vs. Jordin Canada: Gray is the engine that drives the Aces’ offense, known for her playmaking and clutch shooting. Canada, on the other hand, is a defensive-minded guard who will have the tough task of containing Gray while also running the Sparks’ offense.
Factors to Watch:
- Pace of Play: The Aces thrive in an up-tempo game, using their athleticism to score in transition. The Sparks will need to control the pace and avoid getting into a track meet with the Aces, as that plays into Las Vegas’ strengths.
- Defensive Intensity: The Sparks’ defense will need to be at its best to slow down the Aces’ potent offense. Limiting the Aces’ second-chance points and defending the perimeter will be key for Los Angeles.
- Depth and Bench Play: The Aces have one of the deepest rosters in the league, while the Sparks have been dealing with depth issues due to injuries. The performance of each team’s bench could play a significant role in determining the outcome of the game.
Sparks vs. Aces Prediction
I see serious value in taking A’ja Wilson to go over 11.5 in rebounds tonight. At Fanduel Sportsbook, the under 11.5 is juiced to -152, while the over pays out +114. Wilson “only” nabbed 11 rebounds versus New York on Saturday, so perhaps oddsmakers don’t believe she’ll play 35-plus minutes again today. However, if she does play her normal minutes, then we’ll have a great opportunity to cash in on these plus odds. Before the WNBA All-Star and Summer Olympics break, Wilson finished with at least 12 rebounds in five of her final six games. I love these odds.
Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson over 11.5 rebounds (+114)