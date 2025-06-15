Sky vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Chicago pull off small upset?

A pair of 2-7 teams will square off in Connecticut on Sunday afternoon when the Sun host the Sky at 12:00 p.m. ET. With Connecticut laying a single point and the total sitting at 157, what’s the best bet in today’s Sky vs. Sun matchup?

Sky vs. Sun WNBA Event Info

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 15, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: CBS

Sky vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sun are 1-point home favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

Key Storylines

Sky Missing Guard Depth

The loss of veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot (ACL) and Moriah Jefferson (leg) has left Chicago without a true lead guard.

Rookie Hailey Van Lith has subbed in inconsistently; Ariel Atkins and Rachel Banham have had to pick up PG slack.

Buzz around adding Indiana’s Aari McDonald (11 pts, 3 ast, 2 stl avg) to stabilize backcourt.

Sun Seeking Stability

Connecticut also sits at 2–7 in a rebuild, relying heavily on veterans Marina Mabrey (~17.1 ppg) and Tina Charles (~16.6 ppg).

Emerging youth—like Rayah Marshall (out this Sunday), Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow—may add fresh energy if eligible.

X‑Factor Matchups

Sky Rebounding vs. Sun’s Guard Play

Chicago excels on boards (36.7 vs. 29.8 RPG). If they crash the glass effectively, they’ll force extra shot opportunities.

Sun’s perimeter duo (Mabrey & Charles) must hit shots and space the floor.

Guard Leadership

Who dictates tempo? If Van Lith or Atkins can manage the floor, Sky gain control. If Sun’s vets push pace, momentum may shift.

Depth & Energy

Aari McDonald’s rumored addition could immediately help Chicago defensively.

Sun relying on youth depth—they’ll need bodies to match Chicago’s effort.

Sky vs. Sun Prediction

Rebound battles and second-chance points? Chicago’s playmakers’ ability to maintain control? Mabrey and Charles—will they replicate season scoring?

Look for a low-scoring, physical affair with rebounding and possessions being the deciding factor. With home court and veteran-led offense, Connecticut has edge—but Chicago’s energy and boards could tip the scales.

I’m leaning toward a Sky upset on the road, winning 87–84. They’ll cover and potentially take the ML underdog line, especially if McDonald is activated.

Sky vs. Sun Prediction: CHICAGO SKY +1