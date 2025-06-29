Sky vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Chicago cover as Underdog?

Fresh off two emotional wins, the Sky travel West to face a Sparks squad seeking consistency at home. Chicago, buoyed by rookie Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, aim to extend their confidence following Cardoso’s career-high 27-point game. Meanwhile, the Sparks look to maintain momentum after snapping a four-game skid behind Azurá Stevens and Kelsey Plum. With the season series tied 1–1, this third installment promises another tight contest. What’s the best bet on the board when it comes to the Sky vs. Sparks matchup?

Sky vs. Sparks WNBA Event Info

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 8-point home favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 169 points.

Key Storylines

Sparks at Home

L.A. is just 1–6 at home, desperate to make Crypto.com Arena a fortress instead of a flop.

Azurá Stevens ended a four-game losing streak with 23–7–3 in their win over Indiana.

Kelsey Plum scored 21 points and 6 assists that same night, underscoring her spark.

Sky’s Formidable Frontcourt

Chicago’s “Big Three” of Cardoso (27 pts), Reese (18 pts, 17 rebs), and Ariel Atkins (17 pts) turned the tables en route to a 97–86 win June 25.

But Road woes persist – Sky are just 2–7 away, surrendering nearly 88 PPG.

Sky vs. Sparks Prediction

This matchup hinges on whether Chicago’s frontline can control the paint and whether L.A. can maintain fourth-quarter poise. The Sparks finally showed grit against Indiana; if Plum and Stevens stay hot and Hamby crashes the boards, L.A. could sneak this.

Expect L.A. to take a brief lead in the third, only for Chicago to mount a rally behind Reese and Cardoso. Ultimately, L.A.’s home spark lights up late, but the Sky cover. They’re 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games versus the Sparks.

Sky vs. Sparks Prediction: CHICAGO SKY +8