Sky vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Hamby to go over in Rebounds?

The Sky vs. Sparks matchup tips off at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. With the Sky laying 2 points, the total sitting at 161.5 and the prop market popping, what’s the smart bet in this WNBA clash?
Sky vs. Sparks Event Information
Chicago Sky (-2) at Los Angeles Sparks (+2); o/u 161.5
5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024
Crypto.com Arena, Las Angels, CA
Chicago Sky
- Current Form: The Sky have experienced a season of ups and downs, dealing with injuries and roster changes. Despite this, they remain competitive and are pushing for a playoff spot.
- Key Players: Kahleah Copper is the heart and soul of the Sky, leading the team in scoring and providing a dynamic presence on both ends of the court. Courtney Williams offers veteran leadership and playmaking, while Marina Mabrey has been a key contributor in the backcourt with her scoring and shooting.
- Strengths: The Sky play with a lot of energy and are good at creating turnovers and turning them into transition points. Their defense can be stifling at times, particularly when they are locked in and focused.
- Weaknesses: Consistency has been an issue for Chicago, particularly on offense, where they can go through stretches of struggling to score. They’ve also had difficulties dealing with injuries, which has impacted their depth.
Los Angeles Sparks
- Current Form: The Sparks have had a challenging season, dealing with a number of injuries and lineup changes. However, they have shown resilience and remain in the playoff hunt.
- Key Players: Nneka Ogwumike continues to be the driving force for the Sparks, providing leadership, scoring, and rebounding. Jordin Canada has emerged as a key contributor, especially in the absence of other key players, and Azurá Stevens adds versatility with her ability to play both inside and out.
- Strengths: The Sparks are a defensively oriented team, known for their ability to disrupt opposing offenses with their length and athleticism. They are also effective in the paint, both in terms of scoring and rebounding.
- Weaknesses: Like the Sky, the Sparks have struggled with consistency, particularly on offense. Injuries have significantly impacted their depth and ability to sustain offensive pressure throughout the game.
Matchup Considerations
- Battle in the Paint: The matchup between Nneka Ogwumike and the Sky’s frontcourt will be crucial. If the Sparks can control the paint and limit second-chance opportunities, they could gain an edge.
- Guard Play: The play of Kahleah Copper and Jordin Canada will be pivotal. Whichever team gets better production from its guards could have the upper hand, especially in a close game.
- Turnovers: Both teams have had issues with turnovers this season, so taking care of the ball will be key. The team that can minimize mistakes and capitalize on the other’s errors could gain a significant advantage.
Sky vs. Sparks Prediction
Take Dearica Hamby to go over 9.5 rebounds. Hamby is currently fourth in the WNBA in rebounds per game at 10.1. Only Angel Reese (12.0), A’ja Wilson (12.0) and Napheesa Collier (10.3) have averaged more boards per game this season in the WNBA. Plus, the time off didn’t seem to hold Hamby back. On Thursday night versus New York, she nabbed 13 rebounds to go along with her 14 points.
Sky vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby over 9.5 rebounds (-136)