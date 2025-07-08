Sky vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Washington cash as 4.5-point favorite?

The Chicago Sky (12–1) remain dominant this season, averaging an impressive 85 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from deep. Their efficiency and pace have them outperforming opponents by 11 boards per game and committing just 13 turnovers—showcasing both offensive firepower and ball control. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sky vs. Mystics matchup?

In contrast, the Mystics (6–8) are hovering around .500, scoring 79 points per contest while struggling from three (34 percent). Their bright spot has been rebounding, leading the league by grabbing 45 boards per game (+5 rebound differential), although they also average a higher 15 turnovers .

Sky vs. Mystics Game Outlook

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

11:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July 8, 2025

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, VA

TV: N/A

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 4.5-point home favorites to beat the Sky this morning. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Key Matchup Dynamics

Sky’s Offense vs. Mystics’ Rebounding: Chicago shoots efficiently and racks up assists, but Washington’s rebounding strength could generate extra chances. If the Mystics control the boards, they might disrupt Chicago’s rhythm.

Turnover Battle: Chicago values possession and holds a slight edge. If they can force Washington into mistakes, it could lead to easy transition points.

Home Court Momentum: Washington will leverage the energy of a home crowd at Entertainment and Sports Arena. Meanwhile, Chicago’s road prowess will be tested.

Player Watch

Chicago: Watch their leading scorer (likely the 85 PPG driver) and key perimeter threats, who will look to capitalize on Washington’s weaker wing defense.

Washington: Keeping an eye on their top rebounders is crucial—they’ll need to crash the boards and limit Chicago’s second-shot opportunities.

Matchup Insight

This promises to be a contrast of styles: Chicago’s high-efficiency offense versus Washington’s hustle-driven rebounding. If the Mystics can control the glass and limit turnovers, they’ll stay in it. But if Chicago imposes their tempo and hits from deep, Washington may struggle to keep pace.

Sky vs. Mystics Prediction

Take Washington. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Mystics have won eight out of their last 10 games versus the Sky. Washington also covered in seven of those 10 contests as well.

Sky vs. Mystics Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -4.5