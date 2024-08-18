Sky vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Bet this Angel Reese Prop

Will Angel Reese go over her rebounds total on Sunday night when the Sky vs. Mercury matchup tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET in Phoenix? The current number for Reese’s rebounds prop is 12.5.
Sky vs. Mercury Event Information
Chicago Sky (+7.5) at Phoenix Mercury (-7.5); o/u 166.5
9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024
Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
Team Overview:
- Chicago Sky: The Sky have had a challenging season, with significant roster changes and injuries affecting their performance. Despite the setbacks, the Sky have been competitive, with players like Kahleah Copper leading the charge. Copper has been a consistent scoring threat and the team’s go-to player. The Sky play with a lot of grit and rely on their defense to keep games close.
- Phoenix Mercury: The Mercury have also faced a tough season, dealing with injuries and inconsistencies. Brittney Griner has been the focal point for Phoenix, but she has had limited support from the rest of the roster. Diana Taurasi, when healthy, remains a scoring threat, but the Mercury have struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor.
Key Matchups:
- Kahleah Copper vs. Sophie Cunningham: Copper’s ability to score and create for her teammates makes her a difficult matchup. Cunningham, known for her shooting and toughness, will need to play strong defense and contribute offensively to give the Mercury a chance.
- Brittney Griner vs. Chicago’s Frontcourt: Griner’s size and skill in the paint make her a dominant presence. Chicago’s frontcourt will need to find a way to limit her impact, both offensively and defensively. How well they manage Griner could be a key factor in the game.
Factors to Watch:
- Three-Point Shooting: Both teams have capable shooters, but their success from beyond the arc has been inconsistent this season. The team that can get hot from three-point range could gain a significant advantage.
- Turnovers and Transition Play: Both the Sky and Mercury have had issues with turnovers this season. Limiting mistakes and converting on transition opportunities will be crucial for both teams.
- Injury Impact: Both teams have been affected by injuries throughout the season. The availability of key players like Diana Taurasi could play a major role in determining the outcome of the game.
Sky vs. Mercury Prediction
Take Reese to go over in rebounds. At Fanduel Sportsbook, the current number sits at 12.5, with the over juiced to -144. That’s an expensive price, but not unusual in the prop market. Either way, I envision Reese nabbing at least 13 boards tonight. She finished with “only” 11 rebounds at Los Angeles on Saturday but had 15 boards on Thursday night versus the Sun. Reese has yet to produce under double-digits in rebounds in a single game all season. She’s a machine.
Sky vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 12.5 rebounds (-144)