Sky vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Defensive Struggle coming to Indy?

This clash marks the Sky’s return to Indianapolis for their fifth regular-season meeting, closing out what’s already become a spirited Midwest rivalry. The Fever initially dominated the season opener with a commanding 93–58 win, powered by a triple-double from Caitlin Clark and a dominant double-double from Aliyah Boston. What’s the best bet on the board when it comes to tonight’s Sky vs. Fever matchup?

Sky vs. Fever Game Outlook

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 9, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Sky vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 12-point favorites to knock off the Sky. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 166.5.

Game Preview

However, Caitlin Clark’s absence—currently sidelined with an ongoing groin issue—has opened up the floor for teammates like Kelsey Mitchell, who has taken over as the primary scoring threat. Meanwhile, Angel Reese (back injury) and Courtney Vandersloot (ACL) are both listed as out for the Sky, significantly impacting Chicago’s playmaking and rebounding presence.

Indiana’s supporting cast—Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham—has stepped up in Clark’s absence, providing strong interior play, defense, and veteran leadership. Chicago, under new coach Tyler Marsh, continues to lean on Ariel Atkins, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso to carry the offense and control the glass.

Key Factors:

Indiana’s depth is tested but their veterans have taken over effectively around Clark’s injury.

Chicago’s injury woes with core pieces out (Reese, Vandersloot) severely limit their ceiling.

Home-court advantage gives the Fever an edge, especially in a physical, focused defensive matchup.

Given these dynamics, the Fever are poised to control the pace and intensity, leveraging their interior strength and scoring depth.

Sky vs. Fever Prediction

Expect a gritty, defending-oriented contest, with Indiana managing to hold on throughout and win comfortably thanks to their well-rounded lineup and health advantage. Final Score Prediction: Indiana Fever 85, Chicago Sky 74

Sky vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: UNDER 159