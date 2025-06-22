Sky vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will teams’ combine to cash the over?

The 3-9 Sky will take on the 9-4 Dream on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN3. With Atlanta laying 15.5 points and the total sitting at 159.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Sky vs. Dream matchup?

Sky vs. Dream WNBA Event Info

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: ESPN3

Sky vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 15.5-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Current Form & Stakes

Chicago Sky (3–9): Stumbling with a 3–7 start, the Sky are currently on a 2‑game losing streak. They’re struggling on both ends, averaging just 76.2 points per game while allowing 88.0 — dead last in the league in scoring offense and bottom of the pack defensively.

Atlanta Dream (9–4): Riding a 9‑4 record and undefeated (5–1) at home. They’ve been a balanced unit, averaging 84.9 PPG while holding opponents to 77.6, a solid +7.3 margin.

Head‑to‑Head & Matchup Advantages

Atlanta earned a convincing 88–70 win over Chicago just nine days ago on June 13.

Offense: Rhyne Howard leads the Dream with 20.2 PPG and efficient shooting (49.7%), and Atlanta ranks near the top in FG percentage and assists (21.2 APG).

Rebounding and defense: Chicago’s Angel Reese is grabbing a team-high 10.9 RPG, but the Sky still struggle defensively, allowing nearly 88 PPG.

Roster health: The Sky are missing guard Moriah Jefferson (day‑of) and veteran playmaker Courtney Vandersloot (out since May 1), while Atlanta is fully healthy.

X‑Factors to Watch

Sky’s resilience: Ariel Atkins (12.7 PPG) and Reese are shouldering a heavy load. Can they tighten things up and finally crack the 80‑point mark?

Dream’s depth and tempo: Atlanta spreads the floor well behind Howard, Allisha Gray (18+ PPG in recent weeks), and off‑ball movement. Expect them to push pace and attack early.

Home‑court edge: With Dream fans loud at Gateway Center and Atlanta’s strong home record, Chicago will need to play with poise on the road.

Sky vs. Dream Prediction

Why Dream will win:

They’ve already beaten Chicago handily and enjoy a home‑court boost.

Atlanta’s key players are firing on all cylinders, and their team-wide balance is hard to counter.

What the Sky need:

A breakout performance from Atkins, Reese or Van Lith.

Tighten up defensively—Chicago must hold the Dream under 80 to be in this.

So what’s the best bet? While I like the Sky with the points, I prefer the over. Given Chicago’s struggles defensively, I see this game turning high-scoring.

Sky vs. Dream Prediction: OVER 159.5