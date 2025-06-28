Mystics vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will Washington roll?

The WNBA’s Saturday night spotlight shines on Texas as the surging Mystics visit the struggling but dangerous Wings in what promises to be a compelling rematch of last week’s overtime thriller. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Wings matchup?

Washington, led by the versatile Brittney Sykes and rookie standout Kiki Iriafen, aims to continue its climb toward playoff contention. Dallas, meanwhile, is in search of momentum behind the electric playmaking of Paige Bueckers and scoring punch of Arike Ogunbowale.

With young stars on both sides and playoff implications beginning to take shape, this cross-conference clash has all the ingredients for a late-June classic.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Outlook

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 2.5-point favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5.

Matchup Overview

Washington Mystics (7‑8) travel to Dallas Wings (4‑12) for their second matchup of the season. The Mystics currently hold a slight edge in the season series, having claimed their first two meetings, including a dramatic home win in OT on June 22 (91–88).

Form & Momentum

Mystics have split their last 10 (5‑5), averaging ~76 PPG while conceding around 80 PPG. Brittney Sykes leads at 20.6 PPG, with solid support from Shakira Austin and rebound machine Kiki Iriafen (8.6 RPG).

Wings are 3‑7 over their last ten, putting up ~83.5 PPG and allowing 87. They’re buoyed by rookie Paige Bueckers (18 PPG, 5.9 APG) and veteran Arike Ogunbowale.

Key Storylines to Watch

Paint Battle: Washington’s frontcourt (Austin + Iriafen) should test Dallas’ interior defense. Dallas counters with size via NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines‑Allen.

Rookie Showdown: Bueckers vs. Iriafen—two top‑four rookies—will headline tonight’s spotlight.

Injuries/Absences: Mystics remain without Georgia Amoore (ACL). The Wings are missing Maddy Siegrist, Tyasha Harris (knee), Luisa Gieselsöder, and Teaira McCowan (Euro commitments).

X-Factors

Team X-Factor Impact

Mystics Paint dominance & rebounding control A physical edge that could neutralize Dallas’ offense.

Wings Bueckers’ playmaking & perimeter shooting If she spaces the floor, it opens lanes for D‑Wade.

Wild Card Turnover battle Dallas averages 13.4 turnovers per game—edge goes to the cleaner team

Mystics vs. Wings Prediction

Keys to victory: Washington must dominate the paint and limit Dallas’ transition. Dallas needs Bueckers to stay efficient and ignite their bench.

A tight, lower-scoring affair controlled by Washington’s defensive structure, but Dallas hangs within five thanks to Bueckers fueling a late surge. Still, the Wings don’t cover.

Mystics vs. Wings Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -2.5