Mystics vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Is Betting Total too High?

The 10-10 Mystics will look to pull off the upset on Sunday evening when they take on the 13-8 Storm at 6:00 p.m. ET. With Seattle laying 7 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 159.5, what’s the best bet on the board in this Mystics vs. Storm matchup?

Mystics vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: N/A

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 7-point home favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Mystics riding momentum; Storm standing tall at home

Washington is entering this game in decent form, having won five of their last seven to climb back to .500. Rookie standouts Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron—both All‑Star reserves—have injected life into a young roster, while veterans Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes continue to deliver. However, guard Georgia Amoore remains sidelined, limiting their backcourt depth.

Seattle, meanwhile, is thriving on their home court with a 7‑3 record locally and a 6‑4 mark over their last ten outings. The Storm lean on Skylar Diggins (18.2 PPG, 5.9 APG) and All‑Stars Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams to power their inside-out game. While they stumbled against Connecticut last week, simulations still give them around a 70% win probability.

Head‑to‑head & betting dynamics

This is the first meeting of three this season. Seattle enters as a 6.5‑point favorite, with the total set at approximately 159.5–160. While Mystics fans have rallied behind the +6.5, most models and oddsmakers anticipate a Storm cover. Consensus betting shows around 62% siding with WA at +7.5, but that hasn’t shifted the public odds much.

Key matchups & X‑factors

Backcourt duel: Washington’s Igor‑led guards vs. Seattle’s Skylar Diggins will be pivotal. Diggins is slightly below her scoring average, which could open a window.

Frontcourt battle: Austin (Mystics) vs. Ogwumike (Storm) and Williams promises physicality and production on both ends.

Pace and shooting: Both teams struggle from deep—Washington ranks 12th in 3‑point attempts, Seattle ninth —suggesting a slower, half‑court slugfest.

Mystics vs. Storm Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in six out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes hitting in three out of the four meetings between these two teams last season.

Washington brings energy and youth, but Seattle’s home dominance, veteran presence, and superior defensive adjustments make them the smart pick. Don’t expect fireworks—a controlled Storm victory is the most likely outcome.

Mystics vs. Storm Prediction: UNDER 159.5