Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will game fall under the total?

Two teams that have struggled this WNBA season will meet in Chicago on Tuesday night when the Sky host the Mystics at 7:00 p.m. ET. With Washington laying 5.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 156, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Sky matchup?
Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Event Info
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
TV: N/A
Mystics vs. Sky Betting Odds
According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 5.5-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156 points.
Recent Form & Context
Washington Mystics (4–7)
Coming off a 37‑point rout of Connecticut (104–67), followed by a 33‑point home loss to Atlanta (56–89).
Shooting struggles: season‑low 29.5% FG in loss, with court rotation issues.
Leading scorers: Brittney Sykes (19.4 ppg), Kiki Iriafen (13.8 ppg), Sonia Citron (11+ game double‑digits).
Defense has rebounding edge (36.7 rpg), but offensive inconsistency persists.
Chicago Sky (3–7)
Just snapped a three-game skid—78–66 win over Connecticut—as Angel Reese earned a triple‑double (11-13-11).
Struggles persist: low shooting (40.5%), allowing ~87 ppg.
Frontcourt duo: Reese (11.9 rpg) with Kamilla Cardoso, but guards missing: Jefferson (out), Vandersloot (out season).
Key Matchups
Mystics Sky Insight
Frontcourt Sykes/Iriafen/Edwards Reese/Cardoso Reese’s rebounding vs Mystics’ teamwork and blocks
Backcourt Sykes + Citron Atkins + Van Lith Sky’s offense may struggle under pressure
Rebounding +77.8% defensive repeats +32.5% offensive edge Control of paint likely key
Mystics vs. Sky Prediction
Why Mystics edge this:
Chicago without its veteran guard duo; Mystics lean on Sykes and Citron continuity.
Mystics’ stronger defense rebounds against Chicago’s occasional plateaus.
Sky’s rebounding won’t fully offset offensive struggles.
Expect a tight, low-scoring affair where Washington’s guard play and defensive rebounding tilt the game.
Mystics vs. Sky Prediction: UNDER 156