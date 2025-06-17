BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will game fall under the total?

byAnthony Rome
June 17, 2025
Two teams that have struggled this WNBA season will meet in Chicago on Tuesday night when the Sky host the Mystics at 7:00 p.m. ET. With Washington laying 5.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 156, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Sky matchup?

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 5.5-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156 points.

Recent Form & Context

Washington Mystics (4–7)

Coming off a 37‑point rout of Connecticut (104–67), followed by a 33‑point home loss to Atlanta (56–89).

Shooting struggles: season‑low 29.5% FG in loss, with court rotation issues.

Leading scorers: Brittney Sykes (19.4 ppg), Kiki Iriafen (13.8 ppg), Sonia Citron (11+ game double‑digits).

Defense has rebounding edge (36.7 rpg), but offensive inconsistency persists.

Chicago Sky (3–7)

Just snapped a three-game skid—78–66 win over Connecticut—as Angel Reese earned a triple‑double (11-13-11).

Struggles persist: low shooting (40.5%), allowing ~87 ppg.

Frontcourt duo: Reese (11.9 rpg) with Kamilla Cardoso, but guards missing: Jefferson (out), Vandersloot (out season).

Key Matchups

Mystics Sky       Insight

Frontcourt        Sykes/Iriafen/Edwards   Reese/Cardoso Reese’s rebounding vs Mystics’ teamwork and blocks

Backcourt         Sykes + Citron  Atkins + Van Lith          Sky’s offense may struggle under pressure

Rebounding       +77.8% defensive repeats          +32.5% offensive edge            Control of paint likely key

Mystics vs. Sky Prediction

Why Mystics edge this:

Chicago without its veteran guard duo; Mystics lean on Sykes and Citron continuity.

Mystics’ stronger defense rebounds against Chicago’s occasional plateaus.

Sky’s rebounding won’t fully offset offensive struggles.

Expect a tight, low-scoring affair where Washington’s guard play and defensive rebounding tilt the game.

Mystics vs. Sky Prediction: UNDER 156

