Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will game fall under the total?

Two teams that have struggled this WNBA season will meet in Chicago on Tuesday night when the Sky host the Mystics at 7:00 p.m. ET. With Washington laying 5.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 156, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Sky matchup?

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 5.5-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156 points.

Recent Form & Context

Washington Mystics (4–7)

Coming off a 37‑point rout of Connecticut (104–67), followed by a 33‑point home loss to Atlanta (56–89).

Shooting struggles: season‑low 29.5% FG in loss, with court rotation issues.

Leading scorers: Brittney Sykes (19.4 ppg), Kiki Iriafen (13.8 ppg), Sonia Citron (11+ game double‑digits).

Defense has rebounding edge (36.7 rpg), but offensive inconsistency persists.

Chicago Sky (3–7)

Just snapped a three-game skid—78–66 win over Connecticut—as Angel Reese earned a triple‑double (11-13-11).

Struggles persist: low shooting (40.5%), allowing ~87 ppg.

Frontcourt duo: Reese (11.9 rpg) with Kamilla Cardoso, but guards missing: Jefferson (out), Vandersloot (out season).

Key Matchups

Mystics Sky Insight

Frontcourt Sykes/Iriafen/Edwards Reese/Cardoso Reese’s rebounding vs Mystics’ teamwork and blocks

Backcourt Sykes + Citron Atkins + Van Lith Sky’s offense may struggle under pressure

Rebounding +77.8% defensive repeats +32.5% offensive edge Control of paint likely key

Mystics vs. Sky Prediction

Why Mystics edge this:

Chicago without its veteran guard duo; Mystics lean on Sykes and Citron continuity.

Mystics’ stronger defense rebounds against Chicago’s occasional plateaus.

Sky’s rebounding won’t fully offset offensive struggles.

Expect a tight, low-scoring affair where Washington’s guard play and defensive rebounding tilt the game.

Mystics vs. Sky Prediction: UNDER 156