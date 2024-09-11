Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Carter a smart play to go over in points?

With Angel Reese now out for the season, is Chennedy Carter a good bet to go over her points total in Wednesday night’s Mystics vs. Sky matchup? Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

Mystics vs. Sky Event Information

Washington Mystics (+1.5) at Chicago Sky (-1.5); o/u 160.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Mystics vs. Sky Game Preview

Chicago Sky takes on the Washington Mystics after Chennedy Carter scored 28 points in the Chicago Sky’s 92-77 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference games is 5-12. Chicago has a 4-17 record against teams above .500.

The Mystics are 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is second in the WNBA averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from deep. Stefanie Dolson leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 48.9% from 3-point range.

Chicago’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won 74-70 in the last meeting on Aug. 29. Dolson led the Mystics with 17 points, and Michaela Onyenwere led the Sky with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Carter is averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Sky.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

Mystics vs. Sky Prediction

Take Chennedy Carter to go over 21.5 points. This prop selection is pretty straightforward: With Angel Reese out for the season, Carter will need to pick up slack from a production standpoint. It’s not as if Reese was a prolific scorer, but her 10-plus points will need to be picked up somewhere. Carter scored 28 points versus Dallas last Sunday and has scored at least 22 points in two out of her last three games. Again, this pick has more to do with Reese being out than Carter’s recent game log.

Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Chennedy Carter over 21.5 (-104)