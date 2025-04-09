Thunder vs. Suns Prediction: Will OKC cover the 9.5-point spread?

The Oklahoma City Thunder (65-14) will visit the Phoenix Suns (35-44) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on AZFamily and FDSOK. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Suns matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) at Phoenix Suns (+9.5); o/u 226.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 9, 2025

PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Thunder vs. Suns Public Betting: Bettors Love OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you're receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview:

Oklahoma City Thunder: The Thunder have secured the top seed in the Western Conference and are coming off a 136-120 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league with an average of 32.7 points per game.

Phoenix Suns: The Suns are on a seven-game losing streak, including a recent 133-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors. They are currently three games out of the play-in tournament. Kevin Durant is averaging 26.8 points per game but is expected to miss the game due to an ankle injury.

Head-to-Head Matchup:

The Thunder have dominated recent matchups against the Suns, winning their last five encounters. In their most recent meeting on February 5, 2025, Oklahoma City secured a 140-109 victory.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 9.5-point road favorites tonight in Phoenix. The total, meanwhile, sits at 226.5.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Alex Ducas, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, and Nikola Topic are listed as out for their game against the Suns.

Suns: Kevin Durant is expected to miss the game due to an ankle injury.

Thunder vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Given the Thunder's strong performance this season and the Suns' recent struggles, I expect OKC to win and cover tonight in Phoenix. The Thunder's defense, which allows 107.6 points per game, is a significant factor against a Suns team missing key players. Oklahoma City is 7-3 straight up in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and has covered in seven out of its last 10 meetings with the Suns as well.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Prediction: OKC THUNDER -9.5