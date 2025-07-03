Mystics vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is Betting Total too High?

The red-hot Lynx return home to the Target Center on Thursday night looking to extend their unbeaten home record as they host the Washington Mystics. With MVP candidate Napheesa Collier leading the way, the Lynx are one of the WNBA’s top teams this season, while the Mystics aim to pull off an upset and claw back to .500 behind the scoring of Brittney Sykes and an emerging young core. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Mystics vs. Lynx matchup?

Mystics vs. Lynx WNBA Event Info

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: N/A

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 11.5-point home favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 155 points.

Team Form & Stakes

Minnesota Lynx (14–2, 8–0 home): Boasting the best home record in the WNBA, the Lynx have been dominant. They’ve outscored opponents by +11.2 points per game and lead the league with a +179 scoring differential.

Washington Mystics (8–9, hovering around .500): A surprise package this season, led by Brittney Sykes (18.6 ppg), and rookie breakout stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

A win tonight would bring Washington back to .500 at 9–9—a rare feat on the road. For Minnesota, it’s about preserving home court dominance and building further momentum.

Injuries & Availability

Mystics: Emily Engstler, Jade Melbourne, Sug Sutton are day-to-day; Georgia Amoore remains out.

Lynx: Karlie Samuelson listed as day-to-day, but key starters, including Napheesa Collier, are expected to play.

Current Form

Minnesota Lynx (14-2, 8-0 Home):

The Lynx are having a stellar season, currently sitting near the top of the WNBA standings. They are unbeaten at home (8-0) and are led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Minnesota’s balanced attack and stifling defense have made them one of the toughest teams to beat this season.

Washington Mystics (8-9, 3-6 Away):

The Mystics come into this one playing competitive basketball but are inconsistent on the road. They’ve been without key contributors due to injuries but have seen breakout performances from Brittney Sykes (18.6 ppg) and rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, who have provided energy and rebounding. The Mystics are hoping to get back to .500 with an upset here.

Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction

The Lynx have won seven out of their last 10 meetings versus the Mystics, but they’re just 5-5 against the spread over that span. The better bet is the under, which is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. It has also hit in five out of the last six meetings between these two teams.

Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction: UNDER 155