Mystics vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Atlanta cash for bettors?

For the second time in just over a week, the Mystics (5–7) head to Georgia to challenge the Dream (8–4). Atlanta decimated Washington 89–56 in their last meeting on June 15, powered by Allisha Gray’s career-high 32 points and a franchise-record 18 three-pointers. With playoff positioning on the line in the Eastern Conference, both clubs are determined to gain early-season leverage. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Dream matchup?

Mystics vs. Dream WNBA Event Info

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 20, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: ION

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 7.5-point home favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 158.5 points.

Key Storylines

Atlanta Dream (8–4, 4–1 home)

Allisha Gray has been fiery—averaging 20.4 PPG and delivering 32 points in the previous win over Washington.

High-octane offense: Averaging 84.3 PPG (3rd in WNBA) and converting 42.9% FG, they outpace opponents with 21.0 assists/game.

Strong defense too: yielding just 76.5 PPG, ranking 5th in defensive rating .

Rhyne Howard (17.3 PPG) and a balanced bench like Te‑Hina PaoPao (16 in last game) complement Gray’s firepower.

Washington Mystics (5–7, 2–4 road)

Brittney Sykes is red-hot, averaging 20.5 PPG and dropped a season-high 32 vs. Chicago.

Rebounding strength: Second-best in league with 36.3 RPG, led by Kiki Iriafen’s 9.0 RPG.

Inconsistency plagues: They’ve lost to top teams but also posted a 37-point drubbing of Connecticut—leaving coach Sydney Johnson craving steadier performance.

Rookie trio Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen continue to make early-season impact.

Matchup Breakdown

Category Dream Mystics

PPG Offense 84.3 (#3 in WNBA) 77.6 (#10)

PPG Defense 76.5 (#5) 79.6 (#8)

FG% 42.9% ~43.0%

Rebounds 38.0 RPG 36.3 RPG (outrebounds opps)

Assists 21.0 APG 17.5 APG

Pace Medium (#11) Fast (#6)

Mystics vs. Dream Prediction

Atlanta’s blend of offensive firepower and efficient defense gives them the upper hand—especially at home. Washington’s effort and depth have improved, but replicating the kind of balanced game needed to contain Gray and Howard will be tough.

Mystics vs. Dream Prediction: ATLANTA DREAM -7.5