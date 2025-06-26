Mystics vs. Aces WNBA Prediction:

Four-game skid to clutch OT winner: Mystics head to Sin City to face Aces in a pivotal June showdown. With rookie firepower meeting championship pedigree, this is one you don’t want to miss. So, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Aces matchup?

Game Outlook

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: Prime Video

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 8.5-point home favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162.5 points.

Washington Mystics Overview

Record: 6–8 overall

Form: Coming off a thrilling 91–88 OT win over Dallas, driven by Sonia Citron’s 27 pts & 11 rbs and Kiki Iriafen’s 19 pts & 7 rbs. Citron has now posted double-digit scoring in all 14 games.

Las Vegas Aces Snapshot

Key Weapons:

Jackie Young: ~16 PPG, 3.5 APG

Jewell Loyd: ~12.5 PPG

Chelsea Gray: ~12 PPG, 4 APG

A’ja Wilson: Dominates paint—league-leading numbers in rebounds and blocks.

Head-to-head edge: Aces have won their last 4 meetings and 6 of the past 10 against Washington.

Mystics vs. Aces Prediction

Mystics’ youth and newfound energy (OT win!) makes them competitive, but Aces have the home-court edge, depth, and matchup advantage—especially Wilson inside. Expect a solid team win rather than a blowout. Either way, I love the over tonight in Las Vegas.

Mystics vs. Aces Prediction: OVER 162.5