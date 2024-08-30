Lynx vs. Wings Prediction: Ogunbowale to go over in boards?

The Lynx vs. Wings matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night at College Park Center in Arlington, TX. Will Arike Ogunbowale will go over in rebounds tonight?
Event Information
Minnesota Lynx (-8) at Dallas Wings (+8); o/u 170.5
Minnesota Lynx
- Current Form: The Lynx have been a resilient team throughout the season, battling through injuries and lineup changes. They are in the mix for a playoff spot and are looking to secure a higher seed with consistent performances down the stretch.
- Key Players:
- Napheesa Collier: Collier has been the backbone of the Lynx, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Her versatility on both ends of the floor is critical for Minnesota’s success.
- Kayla McBride: Known for her sharpshooting, McBride can provide a significant scoring punch from the perimeter. Her ability to hit timely shots will be crucial in stretching the Wings’ defense.
Dallas Wings
- Current Form: The Wings have had a strong season, highlighted by their dynamic offense and strong performances from their stars. They are looking to solidify their position in the playoff race and continue their momentum into the postseason.
- Key Players:
- Arike Ogunbowale: Ogunbowale is one of the league’s most explosive scorers, capable of taking over games with her scoring prowess. She is the focal point of Dallas’ offense and will be key against Minnesota.
- Satou Sabally: Sabally’s all-around game makes her a vital piece for the Wings. Her ability to score, rebound, and facilitate adds another dimension to Dallas’s attack, and she can be a matchup nightmare for the Lynx.
Matchup Focus
- Scoring Battle: This game features two of the league’s premier scorers in Collier and Ogunbowale. Both players are capable of carrying their teams offensively, and their performances will be pivotal in determining the outcome.
- Rebounding and Paint Play: The battle in the paint will be critical. The Wings, with Sabally and Natasha Howard, have a strong presence inside and will look to dominate the boards. The Lynx, led by Collier, will need to match that intensity and control the glass to limit second-chance opportunities.
- Defense and Tempo: Dallas is known for their high-tempo play and aggressive offense, while Minnesota tends to play at a more controlled pace. The Lynx will need to focus on slowing down the Wings and preventing them from getting easy transition points.
Lynx vs. Wings Prediction
Take Arike Ogunbowale to go over 4.5 in rebounds. She finished with five against the Aces on Tuesday and has at least five rebounds in three out of her last four games. While she only finished with four rebounds versus the Sparks last Sunday, she also scored 33 points in that win. I don’t see her being as active from a points standpoint.
Lynx vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale over 4.5 Rebounds