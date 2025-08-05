Lynx vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota pull off upset?

In a pivotal Western Conference clash, the red-hot Minnesota Lynx (24–5) continue their dominant season by visiting the Seattle Storm (16–13). Minnesota enters as a league powerhouse, while Seattle battles to maintain postseason positioning. With Collier’s MVP form and Seattle’s veteran core, the matchup promises intensity, playoff implications, and star-driven performances. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Storm matchup?

Lynx vs. Storm Game Outlook

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: N/A

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 2-point favorites to knock off the Lynx. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 155.5.

Current Form & Team Headlines

The Lynx enter on a blistering 24–5 run, currently sitting atop the Western Conference with a top-tier average of 87.2 points per game and elite defensive efficiency, allowing just 75.4 PPG. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm with 17.4 PPG, while Seattle struggles to hang with elite offenses despite improving at home, averaging 82.9 PPG and conceding 80.4 PPG on their court.

Napheesa Collier remains the engine of Minnesota’s success, averaging roughly 23.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 3.4 APG. Courtney Williams orchestrates the offense at 6+ assists per game, while Minnesota’s depth—featuring players like Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard—solidifies their consistency. Seattle counters with Skylar Diggins-Smith’s playmaking and Ogwumike’s inside presence, but their offense still ranks middle of the pack.

Matchup Dynamics & Betting Trends

Minnesota’s offensive output (87.2 PPG) outpaces Seattle’s defense (78.6 PPG allowed), giving the Lynx a clear edge. When Minnesota surpasses 78.6 points, they boast an impressive 21–3 record. Seattle has been effective scoring above 75.4 points at home (15–5), but their defense remains vulnerable late in close games.

Despite Seattle’s occasional upset capabilities, projections on August 4 show the Lynx as slight favorites on the road (moneyline around −1.5 to −139) with an evenly matched public pick split 50/50.

Key Players & X‑Factors

Napheesa Collier remains the lynchpin—if healthy and available, she could haul another monster stat line; her GameSim output forecasts her at over 22.5 PPG.

Courtney Williams continues distributing at a high level (~6–7 APG), keeping Minnesota’s tempo smooth.

For the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike offers a consistent double‑double threat, while Skylar Diggins‑Smith leads with creative passing, both essential if Seattle is to stay close.

Lynx vs. Storm Prediction

Given the Lynx’s consistency in scoring and defense, combined with Seattle’s recent inconsistency and middling offensive production, Minnesota is poised to win—but likely by a modest margin. Seattle’s home crowd may help them keep it close initially, but the Lynx’s discipline should carry them through late.

Lynx vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX +2