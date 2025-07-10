Lynx vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Minnesota Lynx (17‑3, 6‑3 AWAY) head west to take on the struggling Los Angeles Sparks (6‑13, 1‑7 HOME) in what shapes up to be a commanding outing for the league-leading Lynx. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Sparks matchup?

Lynx vs. Sparks WNBA Event Info

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

3:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 10, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: N/A

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 6-point road favorites to beat the Sparks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163.5 points.

Minnesota’s Dominance

Minnesota enters with a scorching 17–3 overall record and boasts a potent offense (85.2 PPG, 46.3 FG%) and the top defense in the WNBA (allowing just 74.1 PPG). Napheesa Collier, the team’s engine, averages a stellar ~24 points and 8 boards per game, and while she had 18 in a Wednesday loss at Phoenix, she’s a consistent force against the Sparks—posting 23 and 32 in earlier meetings. The Lynx have outscored Los Angeles by nearly 18 points per game in their three previous matchups this season.

Their depth is equally impressive. Courtney Williams, now playing point guard, leads the team with ~6 APG and has been lauded for her facilitation and leadership, while the rest of the lineup (including Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller, and Alanna Smith) gives them firepower throughout the rotation.

Sparks’ Uphill Battle

Los Angeles has won just once at home, suffering through a 1–7 start on the road. Recent positivity came from a close win at Indiana behind Azura Stevens (21‑12) and the addition of Kelsey Plum (~20 PPG, 5.6 APG). However, their defense ranks 11th in points, FG%, and 3‑Point %, permitting nearly 87 PPG —an easy target for Minnesota’s dynamic offense.

Adding to their woes, Cameron Brink remains out, and they’ll still be seeking their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction

Expect the Lynx to dominate early with suffocating defense and balanced scoring, setting the tone for a clean sweep of the season series. The Sparks may compete thanks to Stevens’ effort and Plum’s offense, but without defensive stops, they’re unlikely to keep it close.

That said, the best bet in is the under, which has cashed in nine out of the previous 10 meetings. The under is also 7-3 in the Lynx’s last 10 games.

Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction: UNDER 163.5