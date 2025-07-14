Lynx vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into shootout?

The Lynx and Sky meet for the third of four July matchups, capping a mini-series that’s already seen Minnesota drop a nail‑biter in Chicago two days prior. The Sky’s 87–81 win on July 12 showcased their grit and interior toughness, giving Chicago confidence heading into game three. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Sky matchup?

Lynx vs. Sky WNBA Event Info

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, July 14, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 10.5-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161 points.

Minnesota Lynx

No. 1 in the WNBA at 18–4, Minnesota dominates on both ends—averaging ~84.6 PPG while yielding just 75.2 PPG.

Napheesa Collier, the reigning All-Star captain and DPOY, leads the league with 23.6 PPG and roughly 8 RPG.

Courtney Williams has been electric, stretching defenses with midrange and scoring punch—she erupted for 25 points in their last win over Chicago.

Despite the hot form, the Lynx are on the second night of a back‑to‑back. They lost narrowly in Chicago on July 12, and Alanna Smith remains questionable, potentially thinning their rotation.

Chicago Sky

The Sky have nearly doubled their win total on the season, currently sitting at 7–13, and benefited from a week’s rest coming into Monday’s matchup.

Ariel Atkins has been a consistent scoring option (~14.5 PPG), and Angel Reese continues to dominate the glass at 12.8 RPG – her double‑double presence gave the Sky the edge last meeting.

The Sky controlled the paint in the first game, out‑rebounding Minnesota 45–28—core to their style.

However, Chicago’s defense is still porous, allowing ~86.1 PPG and shooting percentages near the bottom league-wide.

Matchup Breakdown

Minnesota enters as the clear favorite, holding heavy statistical edges: top-tier offense and defense, elite playmakers, and depth—even on the road. Their one-point loss in Chicago shows they’re human, but their resolve and firepower make them the better bet.

Chicago’s strength comes via size and hustle; they’ll again look to exploit the boards and slow the tempo. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso form a formidable frontcourt duo—if they control the paint, the Sky stay in it tonight.

That said, Minnesota’s backcourt and ball movement resourcefulness—24+ APG and minimal turnovers—should ultimately separate the teams. If Alanna Smith sits, Minnesota’s bench must step up again, and the likes of Shepard, Miller and Hiedeman are well-equipped to do so.

Lynx vs. Sky Prediction

Napheesa Collier likely eclipses 25 points again, while Angel Reese continues piling rebounds. Expect a high-scoring affair, unless Minnesota’s defense clamps late. The Lynx exert control once more to rescue the series, propelled by Collier’s dominance and smarter execution. The Sky won’t go quietly—they’ll battle hard on the boards—but Minnesota’s edge in depth, efficiency, and two-way play spells another hard-earned win.

Lynx vs. Sky Prediction: OVER 161