Lynx vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

Minnesota heads into this game riding an impressive 12–1 record and are seven-point favorites, with the over/under set around 167. The Lynx have been a force all season—averaging 85 points per game while surrendering just 74, and pulling down a dominant 41 rebounds each night. Their stellar defense has held opponents to roughly 40% shooting and around 13 turnovers, giving them consistent control. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Sky matchup?

Lynx vs. Sky WNBA Event Info

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 12, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 12-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161 points.

Chicago, by contrast, is struggling at 1–4 and continues to battle consistency issues. Their offense has sputtered in recent games, managing mid‑70s scoring and falling short of the 165–170 point pace often pushed by their opponents. On the bright side, rookie Angel Reese continues to flash high-end upside, particularly on the glass, but the Sky still lack the perimeter punch needed to stretch Minnesota’s defense.

With the line at Lynx –7, Minnesota seems likely to not only win but also cover—especially given Chicago’s recent inability to keep games close. Expect this to be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair that could push the total over, as both teams feature uptempo tendencies and Minnesota ranks among the league’s most efficient offensive units.

Lynx vs. Sky Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx will use their depth, control of the glass, and stout defense to pull away in the second half. Final score projection: Lynx 89, Sky 75, pushing the game over the total.

Lynx vs. Sky Prediction: OVER 161