Lynx vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Washington cover 6.5-point spread?

The Minnesota Lynx (12–1) visit the Washington Mystics (6–8) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET. The Lynx enter the game as 5.5-point favorites, with a 73.9% chance of victory according to ESPN Analytics. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Mystics matchup?

Lynx vs. Mystics WNBA Event Info

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 24, 2025

CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: N/A

Lynx vs. Mystics WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 6.5-point road favorites to knock off Mystics tonight in Washington. The total, meanwhile, sits at 160 points.

Game Preview

Minnesota has been dominant this season, boasting the league’s best record at 12–1. Their offense averages 84.8 points per game, ranking 3rd in the WNBA, while their defense allows just 74.1 points per game, placing them 2nd in the league . Napheesa Collier leads the team with 24.4 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.3 steals. Her performance has been instrumental in the Lynx’s success.

The Mystics, under new head coach Sydney Johnson, have faced challenges this season, holding a 6–8 record. Aaliyah Edwards, who was diagnosed with a low back contusion, is expected to miss at least two weeks, adding to the team’s injury woes . Despite these setbacks, Ariel Atkins has been a standout, averaging 14.9 points per game.

Key Matchup

The game will feature a battle between Minnesota’s high-powered offense and Washington’s defensive resilience. The Lynx’s ability to execute in transition and capitalize on turnovers will be crucial. Meanwhile, the Mystics will need to leverage their defensive schemes to disrupt Minnesota’s rhythm and capitalize on any scoring opportunities.

Lynx vs. Mystics WNBA Betting Prediction

Given the Lynx’s superior record, offensive prowess, and depth, they are favored to win this matchup. However, the Mystics’ home-court advantage and defensive capabilities could make it a competitive game.

Lynx vs. Mystics WNBA PREDICTION: WASHINGTON MYSTICS +6.5