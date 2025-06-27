Lynx vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota pull off small upset?

A Western powerhouse meets an Eastern rising squad as the Minnesota Lynx (11–1) head to College Park to take on the Atlanta Dream (9–4) in a Friday night showdown at Gateway Center Arena. Expect a clash of elite talent, as Napheesa Collier leads Minnesota’s championship chase, while Atlanta leans on Rhyne Howard’s breakout season and the high-impact addition of Brittney Griner. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Dream matchup?

Lynx vs. Dream WNBA Event Info

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 27, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: ION

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 1-point home favorites to beat the Lynx. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156.5 points.

Key Storylines

Napheesa Collier’s Dominance

Collier has led the league in scoring, rebounds, and efficiency, driving Minnesota’s top-ranked offense.

Her presence inside faces a new test with Griner’s impact on both ends.

Dream’s Paint Fight

Atlanta’s frontcourt, anchored by Griner and Jones, must limit Collier’s influence and match Minnesota’s physicality.

Rhyne Howard’s improved shooting efficiency (around 36%) gives the Dream added scoring punch.

Bench & Depth Battle

Minnesota’s consistency stems from veteran depth (McBride, Carleton, Williams) and bench scoring.

Atlanta must leverage its bench combo to sustain pressure late in the game.

Coaching & Strategy

Cheryl Reeve’s meticulous game plans have Minnesota executing at elite levels on both ends.

Atlanta’s coaching adjustments under Karl Smesko, including rotation depth and defensive schemes, will be pivotal.

Lynx vs. Dream Prediction

Expect a high-intensity matchup with runs going either way. Collier’s dominance gives Minnesota the edge, but Atlanta’s frontcourt and home-court energy keep the Dream close. Minnesota controls early with Collier and a disciplined offensive attack, but Atlanta answers back mid-game with interior defense and balanced scoring. I see a key stretch in the second half deciding the game—Lynx depth and execution edge them ahead.

Lynx vs. Dream Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX +1