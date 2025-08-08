Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Can bettors expect a shootout?

As the Liberty travel south to College Park Center for their second matchup in four days against the Wings, all eyes will be on a pivotal guard showdown and the impact of roster availability. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Liberty vs. Wings matchup?

Liberty vs. Wings Game Outlook

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 8, 2025

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TV: ION

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 8.5-point favorites to knock off the Wings. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 172.5.

Game Preview

In their most recent encounter on August 5, New York defeated Dallas 85–76, powered by Jonquel Jones’ double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds), with strong contributions from Leonie Fiebich and the returning Emma Meesseman in front of a lively home crowd. Paige Bueckers led the Wings with a stat-stuffing performance of 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Looking ahead to Friday’s game, betting lines have New York favored by 7 points, with a projected total of 173.5, and implied probabilities show approximately a 75% chance for a Liberty win. Cover’s model anticipates a competitive finish, estimating an 87–82 victory for New York.

Key storylines to watch:

Guard battle: Sabrina Ionescu and Arike Ogunbowale both had off-nights in their previous meeting—shooting just 2/9 and 3/12 respectively. Who steps up this time could sway the outcome.

Health and depth: The Liberty are managing with significant absences—Breanna Stewart, Nyara Sabally, and Kennedy Burke are all sidelined. Despite this, they’ve maintained momentum, thanks in part to role players like Meesseman and Marine Johannès making key contributions.

Dallas resilience: The Wings, though often overshadowed statistically—ranking in the lower half of the league in advanced metrics—have shown they can rise to the occasion. Their upset win in the first meeting emphasized their potential when healthy and cohesive.

Liberty vs. Wings Prediction

New York may be shorthanded, but their depth has proven reliable, and they continue to lead the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, Dallas has struggled with consistency, despite flashes of brilliance from Bueckers and Ogunbowale.

Expect a hard-fought, high-scoring affair, with the Liberty pulling away late behind Ionescu’s leadership and New York’s seasoned supporting cast. Final score projection: Liberty 88, Wings 81.

Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: OVER 172.5