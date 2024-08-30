Liberty vs. Storm WNBA Prediction:

The Liberty vs. Storm matchup will tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. With the Liberty laying 2 points and the total sitting at 163, what’s the smart bet tonight in Seattle?
Liberty vs. Storm Event Information
New York Liberty (-2) at Seattle Storm (+2); o/u 163
10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 28, 2024
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
New York Liberty
- Current Form: The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league this season, showcasing a balanced attack and solid defense. They are positioning themselves for a deep playoff run and will look to continue their strong play against Seattle.
- Key Players:
- Breanna Stewart: Stewart has been an MVP-caliber player for the Liberty, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Her ability to score from anywhere on the court and her defensive presence make her a focal point for New York.
- Sabrina Ionescu: Ionescu has been a key playmaker for the Liberty, known for her ability to score, assist, and rebound. Her shooting from beyond the arc and court vision make her a constant threat on offense.
Seattle Storm
- Current Form: The Storm have struggled this season, dealing with the departure of key players and the retirement of Sue Bird. They are in a rebuilding phase, focusing on developing their younger talent and building for the future.
- Key Players:
- Jewell Loyd: Loyd has been the standout player for the Storm, leading the team in scoring and often carrying the offensive load. Her ability to create her own shot and score in bunches makes her the primary offensive threat for Seattle.
- Ezi Magbegor: Magbegor has shown promise, particularly on the defensive end, where she can protect the rim and rebound effectively. Her development is key for Seattle as they look to build a foundation for the future.
Matchup Focus
- Star Power vs. Youth Development: This game features a clash between the star-studded Liberty and the developing young core of the Storm. New York will rely on their experienced players like Stewart and Ionescu, while Seattle will look to get valuable minutes and growth from their younger talents.
- Perimeter Defense: Both teams have strong perimeter players, but the Liberty’s ability to defend the three-point line will be crucial. Containing Loyd, who can get hot from deep, will be a priority for New York.
- Rebounding Battle: Controlling the boards will be important, especially for Seattle, to prevent second-chance points. Magbegor and Loyd will need to be aggressive on the glass to compete with New York’s size and athleticism.
Liberty vs. Storm Prediction
Take Breanna Stewart to go over 20.5 points tonight against the Storm. She scored 32 points in 34 minutes against the Sparks on Wednesday night and 21 at Phoenix on Monday. Stewart has now scored at least 21 points in three of her last five games. With her scoring up, I like her to go over in points again tonight.
Liberty vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart over 20.5 Points (-118)