Liberty vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

The reigning champion New York Liberty (10–2) hit the road on Sunday, aiming to rebound after recent setbacks, as they face a hungry Seattle Storm (8–5) riding a two-game winning streak. With Liberty star Breanna Stewart squaring off against Storm veteran Skylar Diggins-Smith, it’s a heavyweight East‑West showdown. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Liberty vs. Storm matchup?

Liberty vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: N/A

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 2.5-point road favorites to beat the Storm. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165 points.

Form & Season Overview

New York Liberty: Leading the league in scoring (89.1 PPG) and stellar defensively (76.3 PPG allowed). Stars Breanna Stewart (21.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and Sabrina Ionescu (20.4 PPG, 5.2 APG) continue to shine.

Seattle Storm: Averaging 82.7 PPG and allowing 78.4 PPG. Strong shooting across the board at 47.2% FG and 38.5% from three, driven by Diggins-Smith (≈18 PPG) and Nneka Ogwumike (17.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG).

Recent trends: Liberty have stumbled with losses in two of their last three, including dropping their opener of a tough road trip. Meanwhile, the Storm have surged with a 5–1 push and back-to-back wins.

Key Matchups

Paint Supremacy: Despite rebounding without Jonquel Jones (10.3 RPG), the Liberty remain dominant. New York still averages a massive 35.3 RPG compared to Seattle’s 31.5. The Storm’s interior frontcourt backs up with Ogwumike and Magbegor, but they’ll be tested on the boards.

Backcourt Duel: Ionescu vs. Diggins-Smith should drive the action. Ionescu’s role as playmaker (5.2 APG, 1.8 SPG) contrasts with Diggins’ sharpshooting guard play—she’s knocked down multiple games of multiple threes recently.

Depth & Shooting Efficiency: Liberty shoot 46.6% from the field, bolstered by bench contributions—Cloud, Harrison, Sabally—without losing defensive intensity. Seattle counters their strong team shooting but display greater volatility.

Liberty vs. Storm Prediction

Why Liberty Pull Through

Superior overall efficiency (89.1 PPG, +13 net rating)

Depth and board control even without Jonquel Jones (Jones out, Sabally stepping up)

Experience and star power of Stewart/Ionescu duo in clutch time

Holt Points – Storm’s Path to Victory

Keep it close if Seattle hits their early rhythm from three

Rebound aggressively to offset Liberty advantage inside

Leverage Diggins & Ogwumike in key fourth-quarter sequences

Expect a high-scoring, tightly contested game—Liberty have the edge, but Seattle’s home support and improved form make this far from a blowout.

Liberty vs. Storm Prediction: OVER 165