Fever vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will over cash in Dallas?

A much-anticipated matchup pits the home-team Wings (4‑12) against the under-pressure Fever (7‑8). Indiana brings star power and momentum, while Dallas looks to ride the energy of a packed arena—this is the first WNBA game ever at the Mavericks’ home court, thanks to the “Caitlin Clark effect.” What’s the best bet in tonight’s Fever vs. Wings matchup?

Fever vs. Wings WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 27, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ION

Fever vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 4-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 169.5 points.

Key Storylines

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers

Clark averages 18.2 PPG and 8.9 APG, though has battled a groin injury and a 1‑for‑23 slump from 3-point range recently.

Bueckers leads Dallas with 17.7 PPG and 5.8 APG, recently called “the next big star”.

Boston’s Dominance

Aliyah Boston is shining in her third year: 15.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 61.7% FG—and posted 31 points in Seattle.

Injury & Fatigue Watch

Clark is out tonight due to the groin injury (day-to-day).

Indiana is on the second night of a back-to-back, having played last night.

Home-Court Energy

A sold-out crowd (20,000+ expected) for the Wings could be a game-changer in Dallas.

Fever vs. Wings Prediction

Without Caitlin Clark, Indiana loses a key scoring and playmaking piece—but Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell should step up. Dallas, meanwhile, thrives at home and may ride Bueckers’ buzz.

That said, the best bet in this one is the over, which is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams.

Fever vs. Wings Prediction: OVER 169.5