Fever vs. Wings Prediction: Ogunbowale’s point total too high?

Caitlyn Clark and Indiana will travel to Dallas for Wednesday night’s Fever vs. Wings matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the Fever laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 178.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?
Fever vs. Wings Event Information
Indiana Fever (-3.5) at Dallas Wings (+3.5); o/u 178.5
1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Indiana Fever
Season Performance:
- Record: 9-15
- Key Players:
- Aliyah Boston: The rookie center has been impressive, leading the team in scoring and rebounding.
- Kelsey Mitchell: Veteran guard providing scoring and leadership.
- NaLyssa Smith: Versatile forward contributing significantly on both ends of the floor.
Strengths:
- Interior Play: Strong inside game with Boston and Smith dominating the paint.
- Rebounding: Effective on the boards, especially offensively.
- Young Talent: A mix of youth and energy driving the team forward.
Weaknesses:
- Perimeter Shooting: Struggles with consistency from three-point range.
- Turnovers: Higher turnover rate, often leading to fast breaks for opponents.
- Experience: Lack of veteran presence in critical game situations.
Dallas Wings
Season Performance:
- Record: 14-10
- Key Players:
- Arike Ogunbowale: Leading scorer and primary offensive weapon, capable of taking over games.
- Satou Sabally: Providing versatility and defensive prowess, contributing significantly in multiple statistical categories.
- Natasha Howard: Veteran forward bringing experience and consistency to the frontcourt.
Strengths:
- Scoring: High-powered offense led by Ogunbowale and supported by multiple double-digit scorers.
- Defense: Strong defensive rotations and ability to force turnovers.
- Depth: Deep roster with contributions from the bench.
Weaknesses:
- Consistency: Occasional lapses in focus, leading to unexpected losses.
- Free-Throw Shooting: Lower percentage from the line, which can be critical in close games.
- Perimeter Defense: Vulnerable to teams with strong three-point shooting.
Fever vs. Wings Head-to-Head
Last Meeting:
- The Fever and Wings last met on June 28, 2024, with the Wings securing a convincing win, 85-70.
Key Matchup:
Analysis:
- The Wings have a stronger record and more consistent offensive production. The Fever’s young talent has potential, but the Wings’ depth and experience should help them cover the spread. Expect a high-scoring game, given both teams’ offensive capabilities.
Fever vs. Wings Key Factors to Watch
- Post Play: The battle between the Fever’s young frontcourt and the Wings’ experienced post players.
- Turnover Margin: The Fever must take care of the ball to stay competitive.
- Three-Point Shooting: The Wings’ ability to hit from beyond the arc versus the Fever’s perimeter defense.
Fever vs. Wings Prediction
Take Arike Ogunbowale to go under 23.5 in points. Ogunbowale hasn’t scored more than 23 points in four straight games and in five out of her last six contests overall. The last time she posted 23 or more points was on July 3 when she scored 26 points versus Phoenix. Otherwise, she hasn’t been scoring consistently.
Fever vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale under 23.5 points (-128)