Fever vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Indiana pull off small upset?

Given the Dream’s superior record and offensive capabilities, they are favored to win this matchup. However, the Wings’ backcourt duo could make it a competitive game. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Fever vs. Storm matchup?

Fever vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: NBA TV

Fever vs. Storm WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 2.5-point home favorites to knock off the Fever. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5.

Game Preview

The Fever enter this matchup on a three-game road losing streak, including recent defeats to the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries. Despite their struggles, they boast a potent offense, averaging 83.2 points per game, led by rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who contributes 19.8 points and 8.9 assists per game. Aliyah Boston anchors the defense and the glass, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Storm, on the other hand, have been on a strong run, winning their last three games, including victories over the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. They rank fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 83.1 points per game, and have a solid defense, allowing 78.4 points per game. Jewell Loyd leads the team with 19.7 points per game, while Skylar Diggins-Smith contributes 6.1 assists per game.

Key Matchup

The game will feature a battle between Indiana’s high-scoring offense, led by Clark and Boston, and Seattle’s balanced attack, spearheaded by Loyd and Diggins-Smith. The Fever’s ability to execute in transition and capitalize on turnovers will be crucial. Meanwhile, the Storm will need to leverage their depth and defensive prowess to disrupt Indiana’s rhythm and create scoring opportunities.

Fever vs. Storm WNBA Betting Prediction

Given the Storm’s recent form and home-court advantage, they are favored to win this matchup. However, the Fever’s offensive firepower and potential for an upset make it a game to watch. Give me Indiana.

Fever vs. Storm WNBA PREDICTION: INDIANA FEVER +2.5