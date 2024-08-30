Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    WNBA

    Fever vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Clark’s assists remain down?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Fever vs. Sky

    Will Caitlin Clark’s assists total remain down when the Fever vs. Sky matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET? Her current number sits at 8.5 for tonight’s contest.

    Fever vs. Sky Event Information

    Indiana Fever (-5) at Chicago Sky (+5); o/u 166.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 28, 2024

    Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

    Indiana Fever

    • Current Form: The Fever have struggled throughout the season but have shown flashes of promise, particularly from their younger players. With a focus on development, they are looking to end the season on a strong note.
    • Key Players:
      • Aliyah Boston: The rookie sensation has been a standout, consistently putting up strong numbers in points and rebounds. Her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor makes her a key player for the Fever.
      • Kelsey Mitchell: Known for her scoring ability, Mitchell can provide a significant offensive boost. Her perimeter shooting will be crucial for Indiana to keep pace with Chicago.

    Chicago Sky

    • Current Form: The Sky have been fighting to maintain playoff positioning and have shown resilience despite some key player departures and injuries earlier in the season. They are looking to solidify their spot in the postseason.
    • Key Players:
      • Kahleah Copper: As one of the team’s leaders, Copper has been instrumental in Chicago’s offense. Her scoring and defensive versatility will be key against the Fever.
      • Marina Mabrey: Mabrey’s playmaking and shooting ability make her a vital part of the Sky’s backcourt. Her ability to create for herself and others can open up the floor for Chicago.

    Matchup Focus

    • Rebounding Battle: Both teams will need to control the boards to limit second-chance opportunities. The Fever will rely on Boston to dominate the paint, while the Sky will look for a collective effort.
    • Perimeter Defense: The Fever need to focus on containing Chicago’s shooters, particularly Copper and Mabrey. On the other hand, the Sky must keep an eye on Mitchell, who can be lethal from beyond the arc.
    • Tempo Control: Chicago will likely try to push the pace to exploit their athleticism, while Indiana might aim to slow the game down and work through their post play with Boston.

    Fever vs. Sky Prediction

    Take Clark to fall under 8.5 assist number in tonight’s game. I took this prop on Wednesday night when Clark finished with just five assists in the Fever’s 84-80 win over the Sun. That play hit and I believe tonight will as well. As Clark’s points have increased per game, her assists numbers have decreased. Over her last five games, Clark’s assists went from 10, to 9, to 8 to 7 and then to 5. So with the number sitting at 8.5, give me that under again tonight.

    Fever vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark under 8.5 Assists

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com