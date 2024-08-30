Fever vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Clark’s assists remain down?

Will Caitlin Clark’s assists total remain down when the Fever vs. Sky matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET? Her current number sits at 8.5 for tonight’s contest.
Fever vs. Sky Event Information
Indiana Fever (-5) at Chicago Sky (+5); o/u 166.5
7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 28, 2024
Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Indiana Fever
- Current Form: The Fever have struggled throughout the season but have shown flashes of promise, particularly from their younger players. With a focus on development, they are looking to end the season on a strong note.
- Key Players:
- Aliyah Boston: The rookie sensation has been a standout, consistently putting up strong numbers in points and rebounds. Her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor makes her a key player for the Fever.
- Kelsey Mitchell: Known for her scoring ability, Mitchell can provide a significant offensive boost. Her perimeter shooting will be crucial for Indiana to keep pace with Chicago.
Chicago Sky
- Current Form: The Sky have been fighting to maintain playoff positioning and have shown resilience despite some key player departures and injuries earlier in the season. They are looking to solidify their spot in the postseason.
- Key Players:
- Kahleah Copper: As one of the team’s leaders, Copper has been instrumental in Chicago’s offense. Her scoring and defensive versatility will be key against the Fever.
- Marina Mabrey: Mabrey’s playmaking and shooting ability make her a vital part of the Sky’s backcourt. Her ability to create for herself and others can open up the floor for Chicago.
Matchup Focus
- Rebounding Battle: Both teams will need to control the boards to limit second-chance opportunities. The Fever will rely on Boston to dominate the paint, while the Sky will look for a collective effort.
- Perimeter Defense: The Fever need to focus on containing Chicago’s shooters, particularly Copper and Mabrey. On the other hand, the Sky must keep an eye on Mitchell, who can be lethal from beyond the arc.
- Tempo Control: Chicago will likely try to push the pace to exploit their athleticism, while Indiana might aim to slow the game down and work through their post play with Boston.
Fever vs. Sky Prediction
Take Clark to fall under 8.5 assist number in tonight’s game. I took this prop on Wednesday night when Clark finished with just five assists in the Fever’s 84-80 win over the Sun. That play hit and I believe tonight will as well. As Clark’s points have increased per game, her assists numbers have decreased. Over her last five games, Clark’s assists went from 10, to 9, to 8 to 7 and then to 5. So with the number sitting at 8.5, give me that under again tonight.
Fever vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark under 8.5 Assists