Fever vs. Lynx Prediction: Clark safe bet to go over in assists?

The Fever vs. Lynx matchup will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday afternoon. Despite the odds being juiced heavily to the under, is Caitlyn Clark still a safe bet to go over in assists?
Fever vs. Lynx Event Information
Indiana Fever (+6) at Minnesota Lynx (-6); o/u 163
4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024
Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Fever vs. Lynx Team Overview
Indiana Fever:
- Current Form: The Fever have struggled this season, facing challenges in both offensive and defensive consistency.
- Strengths: Youthful energy and potential. Players like Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell provide hope for future success.
- Weaknesses: Inexperience and defensive issues. The team often struggles to maintain leads and stop opposing offenses.
Minnesota Lynx:
- Current Form: The Lynx have shown competitive spirit, with a mix of veteran leadership and young talent.
- Strengths: Experienced core and solid rebounding. Players like Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride are key contributors.
- Weaknesses: Scoring consistency. The Lynx sometimes struggle to put up points, especially against stronger defenses.
Key Players to Watch
- Indiana Fever:
- Aliyah Boston (C): Dominant in the paint and a key defensive presence.
- Kelsey Mitchell (G): Primary scoring threat and playmaker.
- Minnesota Lynx:
- Napheesa Collier (F): Versatile and impactful on both ends of the court.
- Kayla McBride (G): Veteran leadership and scoring ability.
Fever vs. Lynx Prediction
Even though the number is juiced heavily to the under, I still like Clark to go over 9.5 (+110) in assists today. I banged this same number ahead of her matchup with Phoenix on Friday and Clark posted 13 assists for a third consecutive game. In fact, she hasn’t had fewer than double-digit assists since a June 27 matchup at Seattle (she finished with seven assists in that game). Thus, Clark has posted at least 10 assists per game in five consecutive contests.
Fever vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark over 9.5 assists (+110)