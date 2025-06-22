Fever vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Indiana cash as road favorite?

Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas features a high-stakes East vs. West clash at 3 p.m. ET as the 6–6 Indiana Fever face the struggling 5–7 Aces. With two All‑Star powerhouses—Caitlin Clark for the Fever and A’ja Wilson for the Aces—both making their return, this game is set to test which superteam can regain its rhythm. What’s the best bet in today’s Fever vs. Aces WNBA matchup?

Fever vs. Aces WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 22, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+

Fever vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 1.5-point road favorites to beat the Aces. The total, meanwhile, sits at 171.5 points.

Team Trends & Form

Indiana Fever: Sitting even at 6–6, they’re averaging 83.4 PPG while allowing 77.9, supported by top-five rebounding and efficient shooting (43.8% FG).

Las Vegas Aces: Reeling at 5–7 and losers of three straight, the Aces are down to 79.4 PPG and a struggling 39.4% shooting, all while sitting at a –4.4 net rating.

X‑Factor Matchups

Paint Commanders: Aliyah Boston leads the Fever with 8.1 RPG and has scored in double figures in 9 of 12 games. She’ll go head-to-head with A’ja Wilson, who recently posted 20+ points and 14 rebounds but is being cycled back from concussion protocol.

Backcourt Battle: Kelsey Mitchell (17.1 PPG) teams with Caitlin Clark’s dynamic playmaking (averaging near 9 APG pre-injury). Las Vegas counters with Jackie Young (~18 PPG) and Chelsea Gray (3.9 APG), but inconsistency remains.

Health Watch: Indiana sits fully healthy—DeWanna Bonner officially out —while the Aces are still missing Megan Gustafson (leg) and Cheyenne Parker‑Tyus (personal).

Game Dynamics

Fever Strengths: Elite rebounding, balanced offense, and strong net rating (+7.4 according to some analytics).

Aces Struggles: Poor efficiency and missed Plum-to-Loyd continuity; head coach Becky Hammon calling out “soft mentally” habits.

Fever vs. Aces Prediction

The Fever’s depth, cohesion, and superior stat trends make them favorites on the road. Expect a tightly contested game, but with Indiana pulling away late.

Fever vs. Aces Prediction: INDIANA FEVER -1.5