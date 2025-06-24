Dream vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will Atlanta cover as large road favorite?

The Atlanta Dream (10–4) will face the Dallas Wings (3–12) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN3. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Wings matchup?

Dream vs. Wings WNBA Event Info

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 24, 2025

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TV: N/A

Dream vs. Wings WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 8.5-point road favorites to knock off the Wings. As for the total, it currently sits at 168 points.

Game Preview

The Dream enter this matchup with a strong 10–4 record, placing them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off a 93–80 victory over the Chicago Sky on June 22, 2025 . Allisha Gray leads the team with 21.4 points per game, while Rhyne Howard contributes 5.0 assists per game.

The Wings, on the other hand, have struggled this season with a 3–12 record. They are coming off a 94–83 loss to the Chicago Sky on June 22, 2025 . Arike Ogunbowale leads the team with 17.3 points per game, while rookie Paige Bueckers averages 5.9 assists per game.

In their previous meeting on May 24, 2025, the Dream defeated the Wings 83–75. Allisha Gray scored 27 points, and Brionna Jones recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Key Matchup

The game will feature a battle between Atlanta’s high-scoring offense, led by Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, and Dallas’s backcourt duo of Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers. The Dream’s ability to execute in transition and capitalize on turnovers will be crucial. Meanwhile, the Wings will need to leverage their scoring prowess to disrupt Atlanta’s rhythm and create scoring opportunities.

Dream vs. Wings WNBA Betting Prediction

The Wings have actually won seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. That said, they’ve dropped their last two games versus the Dream, including an 83-75 defeat in late May. The Dream are now 3-0 against the spread in their last three meetings with the Wings.

Dream vs. Wings WNBA PREDICTION: ATLANTA DREAM -8.5