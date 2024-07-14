Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Loyd rebound total too high?

Is Jewell Loyd’s rebound prop total set too high for Sunday evening’s Dream vs. Storm matchup? Tip-off from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.
Dream vs. Storm Event Information
Atlanta Dream (+13.5) at Seattle Storm (-13.5); o/u 155
6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
Dream vs. Storm Team Overview
Atlanta Dream:
- Current Form: The Dream have had an up-and-down season, showing flashes of potential but struggling with consistency.
- Strengths: Dynamic backcourt and offensive capabilities. Players like Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray can score in bunches and drive the team’s offense.
- Weaknesses: Defensive consistency. The Dream often find themselves in high-scoring games due to lapses on the defensive end.
Seattle Storm:
- Current Form: The Storm are in a rebuilding phase, with a mix of young talent and experienced players trying to find their rhythm.
- Strengths: Grit and hustle. Despite their struggles, players like Jewell Loyd provide leadership and scoring punch.
- Weaknesses: Lack of depth and scoring options. The Storm sometimes struggle to find consistent secondary scoring behind Loyd.
Dream vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
- Atlanta Dream:
- Rhyne Howard (G/F): The versatile player is a key scoring option and can impact the game on both ends.
- Allisha Gray (G): A dynamic scorer who can also facilitate and create opportunities for her teammates.
- Seattle Storm:
- Jewell Loyd (G): The primary offensive threat for the Storm, capable of taking over games with her scoring ability.
- Ezi Magbegor (C): A defensive anchor and key contributor in the paint.
Betting Tips
- Point Spread: The Dream may be slight favorites given their offensive firepower. If the spread is narrow, betting on the Dream to cover could be a good option, but consider the Storm’s home-court advantage.
- Over/Under: Given the Dream’s offensive prowess and defensive issues, betting on the over might be worthwhile if the total is set reasonably.
- Player Props: Rhyne Howard and Jewell Loyd are prime candidates for overs on points scored. Also, consider props for Allisha Gray’s assists and rebounds given her all-around game.
Recent Trends
- Head-to-Head: The Dream have had mixed results against the Storm, but recent form and roster changes can impact these matchups significantly.
- Form: Both teams have shown inconsistencies, but the Dream’s potential on offense gives them an edge.
Dream vs. Storm Prediction
I know this is an expensive prop but I don’t know where oddsmakers got their number for Jewell Loyd’s rebounds prop. The current over/under is sitting at 4.5, with the odds juiced to the under at -180. I like the under.
Loyd hasn’t nabbed five or more rebounds in five straight games. In fact, over her last 11 games, she has only posted five or more boards three times and in all three contests, she finished with exactly five rebounds. Thus, even if she gets to four, it’s unlikely she’ll nab that last board to get over this total.
Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Jewell Lyod under 4.5 Rebounds (-180)