Dream vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Atlanta cover spread as road favorite?

As the 2025 WNBA season approaches its All‑Star break, the Chicago Sky (currently 7‑14) face a pivotal challenge against the Atlanta Dream (12‑9). The Sky wrap up a busy run before the break, aiming to reverse their fortunes and capitalize on a home-court advantage. Atlanta looks to stay hot, but Chicago’s leader, Angel Reese, is preparing to stake her claim heading into the midseason showcase. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Sky matchup?

Dream vs. Sky WNBA Event Info

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

12:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Dream vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 8.5-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157.5 points.

What’s at Stake

The Dream enter as clear favorites—having taken both prior meetings this season (93‑80 on June 22, 88‑70 on June 13)—though they’ll be without injured All-Star Rhyne Howard, their 16.5 PPG wing. Facing a Sky squad hungrier for wins, this game carries significance for both playoff positioning and momentum heading into the break.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Angel Reese vs. Atlanta’s Frontcourt

Reese has consistently delivered all‐around dominance—leading Chicago in scoring (14 PPG), rebounds (12.6 RPG), and assists (3.8 APG). Expect a tough fight in the paint, where Reese’s physicality could tip the balance.

Allisha Gray’s Perimeter Game

With Howard sidelined, Gray (18.6 PPG, 3.9 APG) takes on a larger scoring burden for the Dream. Her ability to heat up from deep and create opportunities will be critical.

Bench & Tempo Control

Chicago looks to exploit its depth with solid contributions from Ariel Atkins, Kamilla Cardoso, and others. Meanwhile, Atlanta must compensate for Howard’s absence by leaning on veteran depth like Brionna Jones and Jordin Canada.

Statistical Snapshot

Metric Atlanta Dream Chicago Sky

PPG 83.7 (5th) 79.4 (11th)

RPG 36.9 (1st) 36.8 (3rd)

3PM 9.5 (4th) 7.1 (10th)

TOs 11.9 (1st) 15.7 (13th)

Def Eff Allow 79.7 (8th) Allow 86.3 (10th)

Atlanta’s efficiency and three-point volume outweigh the Sky’s struggles in transition and turnovers—though Chicago boasts a stronger rebounding rate.

X‑Factors

Tempo & Possessions: The Dream, capable of pushing the pace and playing offense-first, face a Sky team that’s more methodical and paint-oriented. Which style prevails?

Angel Reese’s Big Game: A rebound and double-digit scoring night from Reese would energize a thinning Chicago roster and could counterbalance Gray’s firepower.

Atlanta’s Adjustments: Without Howard, how deeply can Gray and the Dream’s supporting cast go? Their cohesion and bench depth will be tested.

Dream vs. Sky Prediction

The Dream enter with pedigree—sound offense, consistent rebounding, and a 3–0 head‑to‑head record—but the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Sky. At home and fueled by Reese’s reliability, Chicago has all the incentive to slow things down and keep it tight. If they control tempo and avoid turnovers, an upset—or close game—is firmly within reach.

That said, the Dream have won eight out of their last 10 games overall versus the Sky and are 7-3 against the number in those 10 contests.

Dream vs. Sky Prediction: ATLANTA DREAM -8.5