Dream vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

The Dream vs. Mystics WNBA matchup tips off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in Washington. With the Mystics catching 6.5 points as a home underdog and the total sitting at 158.5, what’s the smart bet in this matchup?

Dream vs. Mystics WNBA Event Info

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 15, 2025

CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: CBSSN

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 6.5-point home favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 158.5 points.

Key Team Stats

From their ESPN matchup page:

Points per Game: Dream 84.2, Mystics 79.6

Field Goal %: Dream 42.8%, Mystics 43.9%

Rebounds per Game: Dream 38.4, Mystics 36.9

Assists per Game: Dream 20.5, Mystics 17.7

Blocks per Game: Dream 5.1, Mystics 2.8

Storylines & Matchups

Atlanta’s Red-Hot Offense

Coming off a statement win: Rhyne Howard erupted for 36 points and 9 threes against Chicago.

Dream sit third in league offensive rating—built on paint scoring and spacing.

Mystics’ Momentum

Washington dominated Connecticut 104–67 behind Brittney Sykes’s 28 points.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen (Rookie of the Month for May) and Sonia Citron (leading rookie scorer) give a boost.

However, they’re still recovering from frontcourt/guard losses—Georgia Amoore (ACL), Aaliyah Edwards (back), and Shakira Austin remain out.

X‑Factors

Paint Dominance

Dream’s bigs (Griner, Jones) and offensive rebounding threaten to overpower Mystics’ young frontcourt.

Tempo & Turnovers

Washington thrives off fast breaks but must protect the ball (they average ~15.5 turnovers per game).

Atlanta’s athleticism and pressure could exploit those mistakes.

Roster Depth

Mystics rely heavily on Sykes and rookies—bench production and frontcourt presence will matter.

Atlanta has kept a healthy rotation, with no current injuries.

Dream vs. Mystics Prediction

Rebounding & second‑chance points: Can Washington match Atlanta on the glass? Ball control: Will Mystics limit turnovers and hit threes? Rhyne Howard performance: Will she sustain her hot streak?

Expect a fast-paced, paint-heavy game with both teams pushing tempo. Atlanta’s depth and experience should prevail, but the Mystics’ young core and home energy could make it competitive. I like the over today.

Dream vs. Mystics Prediction: OVER 158.5