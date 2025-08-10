Dream vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Atlanta pull off upset?

This contest pits two evenly matched teams—the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream—each standing at 19–11 heading into this Sunday’s showdown at PHX Arena. Both clubs sit firmly in playoff position, making this a pivotal Eastern vs. Western tilt. What’s the best bet in tonight’s; Dream vs. Mercury matchup?

Dream vs. Mercury WNBA Event Info

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 10, 2025

PHX Arena

TV: NBA TV

Dream vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 3.5-point home favorites to beat the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Game Preview

The Mercury come into this game riding a three-game win streak and excel at home with an 11–4 record. With an overall point differential of +4.0 per game and a potent perimeter attack—ranking top five in threes made per game and shooting efficiency—the Mercury present a balanced, offensive threat. Their leaders include Alyssa Thomas, who posts roughly 15.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game, and Satou Sabally, the team’s leading scorer around 17.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Dream are on a hot run of their own with four straight wins. Seattle’s schedule page shows them defeating Phoenix already twice this season, putting the Mercury on notice. The Dream boast even better scoring efficiency than Phoenix, with a +6.1 point differential per game, averaging 84.6 points while conceding just 78.5. They also dominate the boards, outrebounding opponents by an average of 4.8 per game. Headliners include Allisha Gray (18.9 PPG), Brionna Jones (7.3 RPG), and Jordin Canada (5.9 APG).

ESPN’s analytics give a slight edge to the Dream with a 53.9% chance to win, compared to 46.1% for the Mercury. AP’s predictive model sees this as a razor-thin2-point win for Phoenix—projecting an 82–81 final score.

Dream vs. Mercury Prediction

This promises to be a closely contested game highlighting strengths on both sides: Phoenix’s home-court comfort, offensive efficiency, and elite playmaking, versus Atlanta’s rebounding dominance and recent momentum.

While AP gives Phoenix a narrow projected edge, the Dream’s consistency and recent form—backed by a higher point differential and previous season sweeps of Phoenix—make them a formidable bet. Plus, ESPN’s slight statistical tilt toward Atlanta crowns them a subtle favorite.

My pick: I lean toward the Atlanta Dream stealing a tight win on the road, likely by just a point or two. Expect a competitive, high-energy match with both stars stepping up in clutch moments.

Dream vs. Mercury Prediction: ATLANTA DREAM +3.5