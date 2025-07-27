Dream vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota cover 8.5-point spread?

The top‑seeded Minnesota Lynx (22–4) host the Atlanta Dream (14–10) at Target Center in the season’s marquee Sunday evening matchup, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET and airing on NBA. Minnesota remains unbeaten at home in 2025, and this game continues their dominant run in pursuit of top Western Conference positioning. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Lynx matchup?

Dream vs. Lynx WNBA Event Info

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBA TV

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 8.5-point home favorites to beat the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Matchup Storylines & Trends

Minnesota approaches this game with reinvigorated momentum, riding a four-game win streak that includes commanding victories over Phoenix, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Napheesa Collier leads the charge, averaging over 23 points and nearly 8 rebounds per game—and was recently named Western Conference Player of the Week. Her leadership anchors a team operating with efficiency on both ends of the court.

The Dream, meanwhile, continue to overachieve with a gritty, high-tempo style. Allisha Gray continues to lead their offense averaging nearly 19 points per game, and Jordin Canada, fresh off reaching 2,000 career points, orchestrates with consistent playmaking and 5.4 assists per contest. Still, Atlanta must contend without Rhyne Howard, who is out for the month, limiting scoring depth on the wing.

In their first meeting on June 27, Minnesota defeated Atlanta 96–92 in overtime despite a balanced Dream attack with six players in double figures. That result highlighted Atlanta’s competitiveness but also Minnesota’s ability to deliver in clutch moments.

Dream vs. Lynx Prediction

This is Minnesota’s stage. With Collier at the center, they’ve built both momentum and confidence to dominate at home. The Dream, led by Gray and Canada, complement each other well but lack the supporting cast to sustain over 40 minutes. Expect another strong home showing: Lynx to win and cover around –8.5, with Collier over 20.5 points and the Over ~159 offering sharp value.

That said, the best bet? Minnesota.

Dream vs. Lynx Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX -8.5