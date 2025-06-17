Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will New York Cover High Spread?

The Atlanta Dream head to New York for a date with the Liberty at 7:00 p.m. ET. With New York laying 8.5 and the total sitting at 163 points, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Liberty matchup?

Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Event Info

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: N/A

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 8.5-point home favorites to beat the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163 points.

Game Context & Recent Form

New York Liberty (9–1)

Suffered their first loss last Saturday, falling 102–88 to Indiana, despite a 34-point night from Sabrina Ionescu.

Jonquel Jones (finals MVP, 2024) returns from a sprained ankle—played live in practice with no minutes restriction, bolstering both defense and offense.

Entering with top-tier metrics: led league in defensive rating (91.3), high offensive output (~90 ppg), stellar FG% (~47.2%).

Atlanta Dream (8–3)

Riding a three-game win streak, including a commanding 89–56 victory over Washington, powered by a 32-point effort from Allisha Gray.

Strong across board: averaging ~84.6 ppg, shooting ~42.9% FG, grabbing a league‑best ~38.6 rebounds per game.

Their high-frequency 3‑point offense (10.2 made threes/game, second in the league) and paint strength (Griner + Jones) present a well-rounded threat.

Key Matchups

Interior Battle– Jones vs. Griner/J. Jones

Jonquel Jones’ return restores balance inside for the Liberty. Atlanta’s twin towers (Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones) still pose a significant challenge on both ends.

Backcourt Showdown– Ionescu vs. Howard/Gray

Sabrina Ionescu versus dynamic duo Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray—this clash could dictate pace and flow, particularly with Gray’s recent dominance.

Defense & 3‑PT Chains

Both teams rank among league leaders in 3‑point makes—defensive communication and perimeter containment will be pivotal.

Dream vs. Liberty Prediction

Pace: High—but with NY’s reinforced interior and defensive discipline, expect them to temper Atlanta’s 3‑pt runs.

Home court advantage: Vital for NY.

Returning Jones: Should solidify NY in the paint and curb rebounds.

Dream vs. Liberty Prediction: NEW YORK LIBERTY -8.5