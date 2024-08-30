Dream vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Wilson fall short in points?

The Dream vs. Aces matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Will A’ja Wilson fall short of her point total in tonight’s matchup?
Dream vs. Aces Event Information
Atlanta Dream (+9.5) at Las Vegas Aces (-9.5); o/u 165.5
10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 28, 2024
Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Atlanta Dream
- Current Form: The Dream have shown flashes of promise this season but have struggled with consistency. They are fighting to improve their playoff positioning and will need to bring their best effort against the top-seeded Aces.
- Key Players:
- Rhyne Howard: Howard has been the centerpiece for the Dream, leading the team in scoring. Her ability to score from all three levels makes her a constant threat, and she will be a key factor if the Dream hope to compete with the Aces.
- Allisha Gray: Gray has been a strong contributor on both ends of the floor, providing scoring, defense, and leadership. Her ability to hit outside shots and defend multiple positions will be crucial in this game.
Las Vegas Aces
- Current Form: The Aces have been dominant throughout the season, showcasing their depth, experience, and star power. They are the top team in the league and are looking to continue their winning ways as they gear up for another playoff run.
- Key Players:
- A’ja Wilson: Wilson, the reigning MVP, has been a force in the paint for the Aces, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Her ability to dominate inside and impact the game defensively makes her one of the toughest matchups in the league.
- Chelsea Gray: Gray’s playmaking and clutch shooting have been vital for the Aces. She is the engine of the offense, known for her ability to facilitate and score when needed. Her leadership on the floor is a huge asset for Las Vegas.
Matchup Focus
- Interior Battle: The Aces, with Wilson and Kiah Stokes, have a strong presence inside, and they will look to exploit that against the Dream. Atlanta will need a collective effort to contain Wilson and prevent the Aces from dominating the paint.
- Perimeter Shooting: Both teams have capable shooters, but the Dream will need to be especially sharp from beyond the arc to keep pace with the Aces’ potent offense. Players like Howard and Gray will need to hit their shots to stretch the Aces’ defense.
- Tempo and Turnovers: Las Vegas thrives in a fast-paced game, using their defense to create scoring opportunities in transition. The Dream will need to take care of the basketball and control the tempo to avoid getting into a shootout with the high-powered Aces.
Dream vs. Aces Prediction
Take A’ja Wilson to fall under her 27.5-point total tonight. I know Wilson just dropped 42 on the Wings but let’s look deeper at her game logs. The last time she scored over 30 was on August 18 versus the Sparks when she scored 34. The next game, she scored 15 versus Minnesota. Wilson scored 28 or more points in just two of her last six games. We’ll see a regression in her points tonight.
Dream vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson under 27.5 Points (-118)